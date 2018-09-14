$3.5 million announced for new Ballina sports centre

AN EXTRA two courts will be added to the planned Ballina indoor sports centre, thanks to a $3.5 million boost from the State Government.

A two-court facility is currently under construction by the NSW Department of Education.

But Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin, this week announced extra funding would be provided to Ballina Shire Council to build another two courts.

The courts will be linked to the other two courts by an enclosed passageway to form a "four-court, regional-scale sports facility”.

Ballina Mayor David Wright, Ballina Coast High School Co-Principal Greg Armstrong and Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin at the site for the new Indoor Sport Centre in Ballina. Ballina Shire Council

Mayor David Wright said sports infrastructure was essential for creating an active community and this new facility will boost participation in sports such as basketball, netball and futsal.

"This is very welcome news for Ballina Shire Council,” he said.

"To have the centre part funded by the NSW Government means we can build a state-of-the-art indoor sports facility at minimal cost to ratepayers,” said Mayor David Wright.

The new facility will house two full sized indoor sports courts, spectator areas, operations room, foyer/reception area, multipurpose meeting space, kitchen space, first aid room, change rooms and amenities.

Artist's impression of the Ballina indoor sports centre.

Mr Franklin said the council-constructed courts would be available for community use during school hours and the whole centre will available for the community to use outside of school hours.”

"Ballina Mayor David Wright and the council have worked incredibly hard for many years to develop this project and to find the ideal location,” he said.

The facility has development approvals in place, is 'shovel ready' and is expected to be open by Christmas 2019.