3457 COVID tests, zero positive cases

The Ballina Respiratory Clinic is located at the back of the Cherry St Sports Club, with access via Burnett Street.

The Ballina Respiratory Clinic is located at the back of the Cherry St Sports Club, with access via Burnett Street.

BALLINA Respiratory Clinic has completed almost 3500 COVID-19 tests, with zero positive cases.

Dr Tonya Coren, lead GP at Ballina Respiratory Clinic, confirmed the numbers.

"As of close of business August 10, the Ballina Respiratory Clinic has seen 3,457 patients for COVID-19 testing. Most of these have been locals. We so far have had no positive results," the medico said.

"On average, we are seeing around 50 patients a day. On our busiest day so far we saw 72 patients, and on our slowest we saw 32."

Dr Coren said the centre saw an increase in tests as weather became relatively colder.

"In early July we started to see a daily increase in numbers - with numbers at 70 plus on some days. Now, that average has gone down to about 55 per day," she said.

"The clinic is serviced by a roster of seven local GPs, and seven registered nurses."

Cape Byron Medical Centre, in collaboration with Australian Government Department of Health and NCPHN, established the Ballina Respiratory Clinic at the Cherry Street Sports Club.

The health service was established at the back of the Cherry Street Sports Club in early May.

The fee-free, GP-led respiratory clinic is part of the Australian Government's $2.4 billion health package in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The clinic assesses people with respiratory symptoms and, where appropriate, undertake testing to diagnose respiratory cases, including COVID-19, influenza and pneumonia.

The clinic will complement NSW Health's existing COVID-19 fever clinics at Tweed Heads, Byron Bay, Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Kempsey and Port Macquarie.

The centre operates from 9am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday.

For bookings go to capebyronmedical.com.au/ballinarc or call 6685 6326.