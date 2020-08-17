Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Ballina Respiratory Clinic is located at the back of the Cherry St Sports Club, with access via Burnett Street.
The Ballina Respiratory Clinic is located at the back of the Cherry St Sports Club, with access via Burnett Street.
News

3457 COVID tests, zero positive cases

Javier Encalada
17th Aug 2020 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

BALLINA Respiratory Clinic has completed almost 3500 COVID-19 tests, with zero positive cases.

Dr Tonya Coren, lead GP at Ballina Respiratory Clinic, confirmed the numbers.

"As of close of business August 10, the Ballina Respiratory Clinic has seen 3,457 patients for COVID-19 testing. Most of these have been locals. We so far have had no positive results," the medico said.

"On average, we are seeing around 50 patients a day. On our busiest day so far we saw 72 patients, and on our slowest we saw 32."

Dr Coren said the centre saw an increase in tests as weather became relatively colder.

"In early July we started to see a daily increase in numbers - with numbers at 70 plus on some days. Now, that average has gone down to about 55 per day," she said.

"The clinic is serviced by a roster of seven local GPs, and seven registered nurses."

 

Cape Byron Medical Centre, in collaboration with Australian Government Department of Health and NCPHN, established the Ballina Respiratory Clinic at the Cherry Street Sports Club.
Cape Byron Medical Centre, in collaboration with Australian Government Department of Health and NCPHN, established the Ballina Respiratory Clinic at the Cherry Street Sports Club.

 

The health service was established at the back of the Cherry Street Sports Club in early May.

The fee-free, GP-led respiratory clinic is part of the Australian Government's $2.4 billion health package in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The clinic assesses people with respiratory symptoms and, where appropriate, undertake testing to diagnose respiratory cases, including COVID-19, influenza and pneumonia.

The clinic will complement NSW Health's existing COVID-19 fever clinics at Tweed Heads, Byron Bay, Lismore, Grafton, Coffs Harbour, Kempsey and Port Macquarie.

The centre operates from 9am to 4.30pm Monday to Friday.

For bookings go to capebyronmedical.com.au/ballinarc or call 6685 6326.

ballina ballina respiratory clinic cherry st club coronavirusnorthernrivers northern rivers community news
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        50 GAMES: Lismore Swans star marks huge achievement

        Premium Content 50 GAMES: Lismore Swans star marks huge achievement

        Sport SHE started off training in 2016 before there was even a women’s team.

        CRIME SCENE: Detectives, investigators at Kyogle house fire

        Premium Content CRIME SCENE: Detectives, investigators at Kyogle house fire

        News Police have established a crime scene at a Kyogle property

        Man accused of brutal hockey stick attack faces court

        Premium Content Man accused of brutal hockey stick attack faces court

        News He was arrested in connection to a serious assault at South Lismore

        Delays in triple headed trial for accused men

        Premium Content Delays in triple headed trial for accused men

        News Men allegedly used metallic sharp-edged builder’s spacer in assault