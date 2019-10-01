34 amazing young sport stars recognised

SPORTING CHAMPIONS: Some talented young athletes in the Northern Rivers received recognition and funding through the Local Sporting Champions program at a presentation by the Member for Page Kevin Hogan.

SPORTING CHAMPIONS: Some talented young athletes in the Northern Rivers received recognition and funding through the Local Sporting Champions program at a presentation by the Member for Page Kevin Hogan. Alison Paterson

FROM BMX to netball, kyaking to cricket,track and field to tennis, 15 of the region's top young athletes were on hand to personally receive recognition - and their parents a welcome cheque, to assist their youngsters progress their sporting careers.

The cohort were part of a 34-strong squad to receive a certificate and funding between $500 and $750 from the Page MP, Kevin Hogan, yesterday.

As he presented the certificates, Mr Hogan congratulated the young champions on their hard work, skills and determination which has led them to represent their region, state, at national level and in some cases, their country in their chosen sporting endeavour.

He also thanked their parents for their dedication to assist their children to achieve their own personal best on and off the sporting field.

Mr Hogan explained the Local Sporting Champions program provides financial assistance to young people aged between 12 and 18 years to compete, coach or umpire in their chosen sport.

"The Northern Rivers has produced some outstanding sports-people in the past and it is important that we support the next crop of our local sporting talent," he said.

Mr Hogan encouraged any budding champions who have the opportunity to compete at state, national or international level to apply for a grant by contacting his office or via austsport.gov.au to contact his office.

In first name alphabetical order, the latest Northern Rivers Sporting Champions: