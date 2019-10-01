34 amazing young sport stars recognised
FROM BMX to netball, kyaking to cricket,track and field to tennis, 15 of the region's top young athletes were on hand to personally receive recognition - and their parents a welcome cheque, to assist their youngsters progress their sporting careers.
The cohort were part of a 34-strong squad to receive a certificate and funding between $500 and $750 from the Page MP, Kevin Hogan, yesterday.
As he presented the certificates, Mr Hogan congratulated the young champions on their hard work, skills and determination which has led them to represent their region, state, at national level and in some cases, their country in their chosen sporting endeavour.
He also thanked their parents for their dedication to assist their children to achieve their own personal best on and off the sporting field.
Mr Hogan explained the Local Sporting Champions program provides financial assistance to young people aged between 12 and 18 years to compete, coach or umpire in their chosen sport.
"The Northern Rivers has produced some outstanding sports-people in the past and it is important that we support the next crop of our local sporting talent," he said.
Mr Hogan encouraged any budding champions who have the opportunity to compete at state, national or international level to apply for a grant by contacting his office or via austsport.gov.au to contact his office.
In first name alphabetical order, the latest Northern Rivers Sporting Champions:
- Alex Poole, 12, 2019 Little League National Championships
- Amaria Royal, 13, 2019 Junior State Titles
- Amy-Lee O'Donnell, 14, Netball NSW State Age Championships
- Charlotte Gilliland, 13, 2019 NSW Junior Track & Field Championships
- Chloe Bull, 13, 2019 QLD U14 Girls State Championships
- Chloe Gray, 13, Junior State Titles
- Dean Sneesby, 11, Bad Boy National Championships BMX 2019
- Eliza Herman, 13, Netball NSW Junior State Titles
- Ellie-May Thomas, 14, Junior State Titles
- Ember Evans, 16, 2019 NSWPSSA All Schools State Cross Country Championships
- Freya Kirbach, 14, Football Queensland Community Cup
- Jade Parkin, 14, FFA 2019 National Youth Championship For Girls
- Jake Connolly, 13, Little League State Titles
- Jessica Farragher, 15, State Age Netball
- Joshua Lee, 16, 2019 ICF Wildwater Canoeing Junior & U23 World Championships
- Julian Thompson, 16, NSWCHS Championships Boys Basketball
- Kailei Royal, 13, 2019 Junior State Titles
- Kali Yopp, 15, Netball NSW State Titles
- Lennox Rowe, 16, 2019 Regional Touch Football Championships
- Lyla Johnston, 14, State Age Championships - Netball NSW
- Macy Butler, 15, State Championships
- Marlin Corbett, 15, All Schools 15 And Under National Championships
- Neve Schweizer, 13, 2019 QLD State Age Tennis Championships
- Oliver Rixon, 14, 2019 National Youth Championships For Boys
- Olivia Osborne, 17, 2019 U17 Girls NSW Cricket State Challenge
- Oscar Kennett, 14, 2019 NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association Championships
- Padraig Heffernan , 13, NSW All School Cross Country Championships
- Payton Schweizer, 14, 2019 QLD State Age Tennis Championships
- Rohan Allsopp, 17, 2019 MTBA National Championships
- Shailyn Gooley, 13, 2019 Hockey NSW U13 Girls State Field Hockey Championships
- Skyla Pope, 13, Netball, Junior State Titles
- Tanayah Harley, 15, 2019 NSW Combined High Schools Sports Association Championships
- Taya Cottee, 15, Netball NSW Senior State Titles
- Wyley Drew, 16, Community Cup.