335 Lismore blood donors needed to see patients through holidays

GIVE LIFE: More than 300 Lismore blood donors are needed to help keep storage supply up over the holiday period.

MORE than 300 Lismore blood donors are needed over the next six weeks for Australia’s biggest ‘Secret Santa’ exchange this Christmas.

To celebrate this Secret Santa exchange, blood donors at Australian Red Cross Lifeblood will not only receive a card to give someone special letting them know that they gave blood on their behalf, they will also be giving someone somewhere the most precious gift they’ve ever received: Life.

Lifeblood spokeswoman Belinda Smetioukh urged locals to give blood, saying it was the most important Secret Santa they’llever take part in.

“335 donors are needed to prevent a possible shortage of blood stocks vital to the treatment of cancer patients,” Ms Smetioukh said.

“With many people taking time off this holiday season we need those who can to step up and be a life-changing ‘Secret Santa’ to Australian patients in need, ensuring no one misses out on receiving this incredible gift.

“If Secret Santa is about giving anonymous gifts designed to make someone’s day, then blood donation really is Australia’s ultimate Secret Santa exchange,” she said.

Blood will be needed by road accident patients, pregnant mums, cancer patients and even premature babies every day over Christmas and New Year.

Ms Smetioukh said stocks of platelets, a blood component vital to the treatment of cancer patients, were particularly at risk during the holiday period.

“It takes four blood donations to make just one bag of platelets for patients and they only last for five days so donors are constantly needed to ensure cancer patients get this vital product.

“Your blood donation will be the ultimate gift to Australian patients this Christmas – and will have a far-reaching impact on the lives you save, and the lives of their loved ones,” she said.

“So this Christmas we’re urging Lismore locals to take part in Australia’s Biggest Secret Santa exchange by making an appointment to give blood over the next six weeks”.

A new donor is needed every five minutes to meet Australia’s growing blood needs. Now is the time to give blood like life depends on it.

To make an appointment to give blood or find out more about Australia’s Biggest Secret Santa, call 13 14 95 or visit lifeblood.com.au

Location and Opening times:

Level 1, 26 Bounty St, Lismore

Monday 12 - 3:30pm

Tuesday 8am-2pm

Wednesday – Thursday 11am - 3.30pm

Friday8am - 2pm

Saturday 8am - 1pm

Holiday Period Opening Hours

Tuesday, December 24 8am-2pm

Wednesday, December 25 CLOSED

Thursday, 26 December 26 8am - 2pm

Tuesday, December 31 8am to 2pm

Wednesday, January, 1 2020 CLOSED