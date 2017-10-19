$33,000 grants put more bounce into community

THE Tabulam community is set to benefit from two grants totalling $33,098 from the Social Housing Community Improvement Fund (SHCIF) 2017.

North Coast Community Housing (NCCH) partnered with Gungyah Ngallingnee Aboriginal Corporation in the latest round of SHCIF grants.

The two projects will benefit Tabulam and the Jubullum community with much needed infrastructure upgrades and repairs.

A grant of $14,421 will put more bounce into Tabulam Basketball Stadium.

The basketball stadium is a large venue central to the Jubullum community for sports training, competitions and functions. Local events and youth programs have been hosted there since it opened in 1993.

Currently, the roof of the stadium requires new Colorbond panels and plumbing repairs are urgently needed. The SHCIF funding will bring the 'bounce' back to the stadium and it will again be the centre of sporting and educational activity for the community.

A further $18,677 will help get the kitchen in the much loved 'Tuckerbox', part of the community hub for the Jubullum community, fully operational.

Sadly it is currently under-utilised as the installation of a full commercial kitchen was never completed. The new appliances were donated anonymously in 2015, but the electricity and gas fittings were never connected.

This much needed funding will enable the kitchen to at last be operational. Once it is functioning, government agencies and local not for profit organisations will be able to use it for community events, health and nutrition workshops and educational courses for the local community.

The space is also cold in winter and hot in summer so the installation of air conditioning will improve the useability of the Tuckerbox. Regional agencies have supported the upgrade and are looking forward to offering community development, educational and recreational programs again in Tabulam. Services that have confirmed plans to use the space include: TAFE Hospitality courses, Tabulam school lunch program, Meals on Wheels, social enterprise catering for local events and innovative Indigenous food businesses.

The partnership of NCCH and Gungyah in coordinating these projects promises to bring a host of much needed opportunities to Tabulam residents.