Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A woman will face 330 fraud charges after she allegedly repeatedly stole from her employer.
A woman will face 330 fraud charges after she allegedly repeatedly stole from her employer. Marc Stapelberg
Crime

Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

Liana Turner
by
5th Jul 2019 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EVANS Head woman has been charged with hundreds of alleged fraud offences.

Ballina detectives will allege the 55-year-old had been employed by a Northern Rivers business when she transferred almost $180,000 into her own bank account through 330 transactions.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said the accused had been employed by the business for several years.

He said the woman was arrested at an Evans Head address on Thursday morning.

She was taken to Ballina Police Station and charged with 330 counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

The woman was granted conditional bail to face Ballina Local Court in August.

ballina local court fraud northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man threatens to blow up Casino pub after he's kicked out

    premium_icon Man threatens to blow up Casino pub after he's kicked out

    Crime HE had a schooner of beer, a game of two-up, then threatened to detonate a bomb.

    'Mum had a premonition', $1.3m Keno winner reveals

    premium_icon 'Mum had a premonition', $1.3m Keno winner reveals

    News "We've been going through a rough patch... this will do so much"

    How you can get tickets to Falls Fest first

    premium_icon How you can get tickets to Falls Fest first

    Whats On Tickets go on early bird pre-sale next week

    • 5th Jul 2019 2:00 PM