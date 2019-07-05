Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

A woman will face 330 fraud charges after she allegedly repeatedly stole from her employer.

A woman will face 330 fraud charges after she allegedly repeatedly stole from her employer. Marc Stapelberg

AN EVANS Head woman has been charged with hundreds of alleged fraud offences.

Ballina detectives will allege the 55-year-old had been employed by a Northern Rivers business when she transferred almost $180,000 into her own bank account through 330 transactions.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said the accused had been employed by the business for several years.

He said the woman was arrested at an Evans Head address on Thursday morning.

She was taken to Ballina Police Station and charged with 330 counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception.

The woman was granted conditional bail to face Ballina Local Court in August.