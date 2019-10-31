$3.2M bounce-back for Casino meatworks after huge loss

ONE of the region's biggest employers Northern Co-operative Meat Company (NCMC) has reported a $3.2million profit after tax for its 2018-19 financial year.

The result is a welcome turnaround after a $7million loss after tax the previous year.

NCMC Chairman, John Seccombe said the result was pleasing after the disappointing 2018 result.

"We are pleased the business has improved after the issues of 2018," Mr Seccombe said.

"The year however was certainly a story of two halves.

"The first half saw continued tough trading conditions as commodity prices remained low and supply was relatively tight, however another failed NSW / Southern Qld wet over summer meant numbers flowed strong in 2019.

"Combined with unprecedented protein demand from Asia, the co-operative experienced positive trading conditions".

Whilst livestock processing was a strong contributor, hide sales continued to struggle as world over supply and reducing demand for leather resulted in lowest hide prices since NCMC has operated the hide facility.

"Better quality hides sell well, however low grades including scratch and tick damage are very hard to sell" said Mr Seccombe.

"Having said that, we remain of the view that leather is a wonderful product and with pricing now so low, manufacturers can now replace synthetics with this natural material."

As for the coming year, Mr Seccombe highlighted two areas that will have the most impact.

"Obviously the weather will play a huge role this coming year and whilst good rains will create supply pressure, we absolutely acknowledge the need for a general break in the season".

The second issue nominated by Mr Seccombe is African Swine Fever in pigs.

"The outbreak we have seen across Asia is unprecedented and this is creating a worldwide shortage of protein.

"Whilst this creates an opportunity for Australian Growers of pork and protein in general, we must protect our borders from this damaging disease".

John Seccombe and Neil Short were re-elected unopposed with John Seccombe re-appointed chairman.