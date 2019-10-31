Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
NCMC has turned a profit this year.
NCMC has turned a profit this year. Tessa Flemming
Business

$3.2M bounce-back for Casino meatworks after huge loss

JASMINE BURKE
by
31st Oct 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the region's biggest employers Northern Co-operative Meat Company (NCMC) has reported a $3.2million profit after tax for its 2018-19 financial year.

The result is a welcome turnaround after a $7million loss after tax the previous year.

NCMC Chairman, John Seccombe said the result was pleasing after the disappointing 2018 result.

"We are pleased the business has improved after the issues of 2018," Mr Seccombe said.

"The year however was certainly a story of two halves.

"The first half saw continued tough trading conditions as commodity prices remained low and supply was relatively tight, however another failed NSW / Southern Qld wet over summer meant numbers flowed strong in 2019.

"Combined with unprecedented protein demand from Asia, the co-operative experienced positive trading conditions".

Whilst livestock processing was a strong contributor, hide sales continued to struggle as world over supply and reducing demand for leather resulted in lowest hide prices since NCMC has operated the hide facility.

"Better quality hides sell well, however low grades including scratch and tick damage are very hard to sell" said Mr Seccombe.

"Having said that, we remain of the view that leather is a wonderful product and with pricing now so low, manufacturers can now replace synthetics with this natural material."

As for the coming year, Mr Seccombe highlighted two areas that will have the most impact.

"Obviously the weather will play a huge role this coming year and whilst good rains will create supply pressure, we absolutely acknowledge the need for a general break in the season".

The second issue nominated by Mr Seccombe is African Swine Fever in pigs.

"The outbreak we have seen across Asia is unprecedented and this is creating a worldwide shortage of protein.

"Whilst this creates an opportunity for Australian Growers of pork and protein in general, we must protect our borders from this damaging disease".

John Seccombe and Neil Short were re-elected unopposed with John Seccombe re-appointed chairman.

ncmc northern co-operative meat company northern rivers business
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Tributes to a 'master of the sky' after hang-glider crash

    premium_icon Tributes to a 'master of the sky' after hang-glider crash

    News A NORTH Coast man who died in a tragic hang-gliding crash at Lennox Head was an experienced pilot with decades of experience.

    • 31st Oct 2019 11:15 AM
    Modern 'old school' butcher opens in East Lismore

    premium_icon Modern 'old school' butcher opens in East Lismore

    Business "I saw potential with the old shop and the location"

    Fatal hit-and-run accused remains in custody

    premium_icon Fatal hit-and-run accused remains in custody

    Crime He's alleged to have fatally struck a woman before driving off

    Tornado chaser shocked at ferocity of Rappville fire

    premium_icon Tornado chaser shocked at ferocity of Rappville fire

    Weather Storm chaser said Rappville fires scariest thing he'd witnessed