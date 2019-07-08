$320 million hospital upgrade helped by heavy lifting

HEAVY LOAD: A 450-tonne crane - one of only two of its kind in NSW - lifted an 18-tonne generator to the seventh floor of the hospital's South Tower.

HEAVY LOAD: A 450-tonne crane - one of only two of its kind in NSW - lifted an 18-tonne generator to the seventh floor of the hospital's South Tower. Jasmine Burke

THE $320 million Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment is one step closer after the installation of an 18-tonne generator yesterday.

The generator was trucked to Lismore, and a 450-tonne crane - one of only two of its kind in NSW - lifted it to the seventh floor of the hospital's South Tower.

The giant piece of equipment will provide back-up power for the new North Tower, once it is commissioned, during those times when mains power supply is interrupted.

HEAVY LOAD: A 450-tonne crane - one of only two of its kind in NSW - lifted an 18 tonne generator to the seventh floor of the hospital's South Tower. Jasmine Burke

The construction of the North Tower is currently progressing to schedule and is due for operational commissioning in early 2020.

Lismore Base Hospital General Manager, Ian Hatton, said generator will be integrated into the back-up power systems for the new North Tower.

The seventh floor of E Block (South Towner) mainly houses plant and equipment.

He said it was a "very exciting day for the hospital”.

"It is not every day you have a 450-tonne crane parked outside your front door to lift a 16-tonne piece of equipment into place.”

The new multi-storey North Tower will provide increased inpatient and outpatient capacity, a greater range of services, and improved facilities for patients and staff.

The Stage 3 redevelopment is scheduled for completion mid-2021.