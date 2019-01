Have you seen Kym Nicole Robinson?

RICHMOND Police District are seeking community assist to local Kym Nicole Robinson who has an outstanding warrant.

Ms Robinson is 32-years-old and is believed to be living in Lismore.

Police are urging anyone who has information to contact Lismore Police on 66260599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.