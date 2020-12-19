Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The on ramp linking the M1 to the Gateway Motorway is shut after a truck rolled this morning. Long delays are expected.
The on ramp linking the M1 to the Gateway Motorway is shut after a truck rolled this morning. Long delays are expected.
News

32 pallets of mess leaves highway closed after truck rolls

by Tanya French and Cormac Pearson
19th Dec 2020 12:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The major link between the Pacific Motorway and Gateway Motorway is closed after a truck rolled earlier this morning.

The on ramp from the M1 onto the Gateway Motorway at Eight Mile Plains northbound was shut just after 5am.

Emergency services were called to the truck roll over at 5:09am where paramedics treated the driver who was able to remove himself from the truck.

He was taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

The truck was transporting refrigerated goods and crews have had to unload 32 pallets of McCains chips from the rolled truck.

 

 

Police advise the truck rolled over at the Exit 16/Levington Road on ramp.

All lanes are blocked.

Diversions are in place and long delays are expected.

The truck rollover on the Gateway motorway. Photo: Rosanna Kingsun
The truck rollover on the Gateway motorway. Photo: Rosanna Kingsun

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More to come.

MORE NEWS:

HOLIDAY HEARTBREAK: BORDER COULD SHUT TO GREATER SYDNEY

MAN KILLED DURING TAXI RANK FIGHT

Originally published as 32 pallets of mess: Gateway closed after truck roll

road crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 things ScoMo could have done when his flight was delayed

        Premium Content 5 things ScoMo could have done when his flight was delayed

        News THE Prime Minister visited the Northern Rivers this week but had transport ‘issues’ when it was time to leave.

        Young Hollywood star to release first music single

        Premium Content Young Hollywood star to release first music single

        News THE Alstonville man, who starred in a number of feature films, will release a song...

        Inflatable obstacle course to entertain kids these holidays

        Premium Content Inflatable obstacle course to entertain kids these holidays

        News THE family entertainment company is coming to the Northern Rivers for the first...

        NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access