3100 new jobs advertised in Northern NSW in one month

The strongest job gains nationwide were recorded for labourers, with recruitment activity up by 6.3 per cent or 820 job ads.

The strongest job gains nationwide were recorded for labourers, with recruitment activity up by 6.3 per cent or 820 job ads.

The NSW North Coast recorded 3100 new jobs advertised in December 2020.

The data comes from the latest National Skills Commission internet Vacancy Index (IVI).

National Skills Commissioner, Adam Boyton, said the number coincided with a 1.4 per cent increase in job advertisements in NSW for December 2020.

Mr Boyton said the NSW North Coast included the Tweed, Northern Rivers, Clarence, Coffs and Port Macquarie areas.

“Job advertisements in the NSW North Coast have risen strongly by 1400 (or 76.4 per cent) over the 12 months to December 2020,” he said.

“The strong growth in job advertisements in NSW North Coast reflects the broad trend of stronger increases in job advertisements in regional areas compared with the capital cities.

“Medical practitioners and nurses were the occupation to record the largest increase in job advertisements over the last year in Northern NSW.

“This was followed by sales assistants and salespersons, plus carers and aides.”

The number of job advertisements for the area ranked third for the state in that period, with 35,900 jobs advertised in Sydney and 400 in Newcastle and Hunter area.

Bigger cities saw a decline in the number of jobs advertised though 2020.

But it’s not the same nationally, with job advertisements declining in three of the eight capital city regions over the year to December 2020.

Overall, capital city regions across Australia recorded an average fall of 3.1%.

By comparison, job advertisements in regional areas nationwide increased by an average of 37.7 per cent over the year.

Job advertisements increased across all eight broad occupational groups during December 2020.

The strongest gains were recorded for labourers, with recruitment activity up by 6.3 per cent (or 820 job advertisements), followed by machinery operators and drivers (three per cent or 290 job advertisements), professionals (1.4 per cent or 690 job advertisements), technicians and trades workers (1.4 per cent or 340 job advertisements) and community and personal service workers (1.4 per cent or 240 job advertisements).

Read more>> Richmond-Tweed increased the number of people employed by 600 over in 2020