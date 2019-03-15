Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maximus the
Maximus the "mini dinosaur" rough knob tail gecko. Monique Green
Pets & Animals

31 weird and wonderful pets from the Northern Rivers

JASMINE BURKE
by
14th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

While dogs and cats are some of the most common domestic animals, there are many households across the country that are home to some pretty unusual pets.

And Australia is certainly home to plenty of native animals that you can keep as pets that are rather exotic.

There are many people in the Northern Rivers who do call a variety of unconventional creatures their pets, from lizards and snakes, to turtles and rats.

Here is a selection of 31 of the Northern Rivers unusual pets submitted by our readers via social media.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

If this gallery inspires you to choose a pet that is a bit unique for yourself or your family, be sure to choose wisely and research the pros and cons of each specific animal and the rules surrounding owning them.

northern rivers lifestyle northern rivers pets nrothern rivers quirky unusual pets weird pets
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Brace for 'severe' storms bringing large hail, intense rain

    premium_icon Brace for 'severe' storms bringing large hail, intense rain

    Weather STORMS have started to form and people in parts of the Northern Rivers can expect intense weather.

    13 of the best signs at students' climate action strike

    premium_icon 13 of the best signs at students' climate action strike

    Environment Primary and high school students show their wit in fight for climate

    • 15th Mar 2019 2:51 PM
    Wife of manhandled journo says Ben Franklin 'laughed'

    premium_icon Wife of manhandled journo says Ben Franklin 'laughed'

    Letters to the Editor Woman's open letter after husband "roughed up” by Premier's security

    'Biggest scam in human history': Candidate on climate change

    premium_icon 'Biggest scam in human history': Candidate on climate change

    Environment Candidates for Lismore give their thoughts on climate change