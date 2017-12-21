31 sporting clubs, schools, community groups to share $300k

FUNDING has been announced to help upgrade and construct new community infrastructure on the Northern Rivers.
Lismore MP Thomas George has announced 31 projects would share in $300,000 of funding provided under the NSW Government's 2017 Community Building Partnership program.
"Building and restoring local infrastructure as well as supporting local construction jobs and businesses are a welcome boost in enhancing local investment in our community,” Mr George said.
"This grassroots funding will directly benefit our community and will deliver new infrastructure for schools and community groups, and will help pay for much-needed improvements.
"There was strong competition for the available funds and a high level of interest from the community.
"I look forward to seeing the benefits to our communities as projects are undertaken and put into use across the Lismore electorate.
Some projects to receive funding include:
- Richmond River Gun Club: Clay target ball trap
- FNC Baseball Association: Purchase a super sopper
- Goonellabah Tennis Club: Purchase a chilled water dispenser
- Richmond Rovers Football Club: Solar installation
- NSW Greyhound Breeders Owners Trainers Club: Beautification works
- Coffee Camp Public School P&C: Solar installation
- Eltham Public School P&C: Water tank installation & sensory garden
- Richmond River Riders Inc: Seating & carpark upgrade
- Caniaba Community Hall: New kitchen & roof repair
- Dunoon Preschool: Reconstruction of front & rear access
- Lismore Scouts: Disability access ramp
- RED Inc: Driving simulation program
- Wyrallah Rd Public School P&C: Nature based playground
- PCYC: Emergency stairs upgrade
- East Lismore Community Preschool: Sun-safe outdoor play