31 sporting clubs, schools, community groups to share $300k

Lismore MP Thomas George has announced 31 projects would share in $300,000 of funding provided under the NSW Government's 2017 Community Building Partnership program.

"Building and restoring local infrastructure as well as supporting local construction jobs and businesses are a welcome boost in enhancing local investment in our community,” Mr George said.

"This grassroots funding will directly benefit our community and will deliver new infrastructure for schools and community groups, and will help pay for much-needed improvements.

"There was strong competition for the available funds and a high level of interest from the community.

"I look forward to seeing the benefits to our communities as projects are undertaken and put into use across the Lismore electorate.

Some projects to receive funding include: