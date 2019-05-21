31 per cent rate hike facing Lismore residents

RESIDENTS in Lismore could be facing massive rate hikes over the next four years as the council battles a $6.1 million budget black hole.

The council will tonight discuss the Imagine Lismore Revised Delivery Program 2017-2021 and Operational Plan 2019-2020.

It includes the amended four-year program of projects and annual budget, along with plans for a special rate variation.

The SRV would be staged over three to five years, starting next year, and would be retained permanently in the rates base.

The total cumulative percentage increase is 31.4 per cent by 2023-24.

17 per cent in 2020/21, costing the average ratepayer an extra $209

6.9 per cent in 2021/22, costing the average ratepayer and extra $308

2.5 per cent increases in 2022/23 and 2023/24.

Rate increases will also affect business owners and farmers.

The council is proposing to undertake a community consultation from August 1 this year.

A report would then be provide to the council by December.

If the council proceeds with the SRV, an application would be made to IPART in Februay 2020 and, if successful, the rate increases would take effect from July 1, 2020.

Mayor Isaac Smith, in his message to residents in the documentation, said "swift and decisive action" was needed to start reducing the deficit.

He acknowledged that the revised budgets and plans included "some tough but responsible decision-making for the long term good of our community".

General manager Shelley Oldham said reviewing the delivery program had been challenging.

"We need to have an authentic and genuine conversation with our community about what services are important to them and how we can align community expectations with financial realities," she said.

"I will improve this council and be a champion for Lismore.

"It is my goal to drive significant investment to modernise Lismore, improve infrastructure and attract new industry."

Councillors will vote on the revised delivery program and operational plan at tonight's meeting.