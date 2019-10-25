$31 million Ballina development is almost finished

Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

Reside Living is a $31 million project on the corner of River and Kerr streets.

It will be a six-storey apartment block with 34 units.

There will be a lap swimming pool, communal vegetable garden, shops, extra storage and shared recreational vehicle parking facilities.

Reside Living Ballina will comprise 17 three-bedroom apartments, 12 two-bedroom and five one-bedroom units. Prices will range from $445,000 to more than $1 million.

At ground level there will be commercial space, including a cafe/restaurant, shop and tenancies for professional and medical services.

There will be a communal vegetable garden, storage areas and shared parking for caravans. A public boardwalk will be built along the site's river frontage.