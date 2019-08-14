21-30 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

Beth Trevan, Megan Phillips and Tracey Everingham-Armstrong have made our list of the 50 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers.

IT'S time to celebrate the Northern Rivers' most powerful and influential women.

In a special editorial feature, The Northern Star is revealing the top 50 women who are making a difference in our region.

21. Sarah Smith

Sarah Smith.

IN AN industry traditionally dominated by men, Lismore Toyota co-owner Sarah Smith is an innovative leader.

Ms Smith relocated from the UK to Australia as a young, ambitious 23-year-old.

Her exposure to the industry through her father, a dealership owner himself in the UK, began cultivating her future from a young age.

Her passion grew as she worked her way up within the industry from sales roles, to business management, to group business management, general sales manager and now a partner in the Lismore Toyota business.

She has also been recently elected as co-president of the Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

22. Eddie Lloyd

Eddie Lloyd.

EDDIE Lloyd has been a powerful voice in the criminal justice system on the Northern Rivers.

Ms Lloyd is a Lismore City councillor - a role in which she chairs the Lismore Social Justice and Crime Prevention Committee - and also a solicitor for the Aboriginal Legal Service.

She has been advocating for change that would see criminal offences that are linked with substance use disorder to be dealt with as a health, not criminal, issue.

This has included calls for a Drug Court in Lismore to offer therapeutic jurisprudence to those dealing with addiction.

She has also pushed for urgent funding to make rehabilitation services more accessible on the Northern Rivers and has highlighted the region's higher-than-average Aboriginal incarceration rates, calling for more culturally-appropriate avenues of justice.

23. Roxie Rose Burlesque

Roxie Rose Burlesque and Pole Studio was devastated by the Lismore flood.

ROXIE Rose Burlesque was the brainchild of founders and teachers Megan Phillips and Cherie Small and continually shows the resilience and strength of the women who work and train there.

The Woodlark Street studio was open for less than a week in 2017 before it was flooded in the wake of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

However Phillips and Small powered through the tragedy and quickly reopened the business.

The sole focus of the studio is female empowerment, said Ms Phillips in 2018.

She said happiness, confidence, fitness, self esteem and body confidence are all attributes the studio's instructors aim to instil in students.

The pole studio offers all levels of classes in burlesque, pole dance/fitness and 'hell on heels' choreography.

24. Tracey Everingham-Armstrong

Tracey Everingham-Armstrong. Doug Eaton

SHE'S a fundraising dynamo who has plenty of style.

And Ms Everingham-Armstrong's efforts over about 20 years have helped children with disabilities in Ballina Shire.

She has been behind two fundraising campaigns to buy buses for Biala Special School and Ballina Coast High School's support unit, she has raised money for equipment for Biala school and also fundraised for the wheelchair-accessible swing to be installed at Ballina's Missingham Park.

All up, she has raised more than $350,000.

Her latest project is to raise $30,000 for a wheelchair-accessible roundabout for a park at Lennox Head.

Tracey has raised the money in style at an annual Melbourne Cup lunch and through things like mystery bus trips and gala fundraising events.

She was awarded the Ballina Shire Citizen of the Year in 2014.

25. Dr Sally Towns

Dr Sally Towns.

DR Towns moved into Ballina less than a month ago but with 17,000 children under her care, and given the work she has ahead of herself, she is bound to be one of the most influential women in the area.

Bishop Homeming confirmed her appointment as Diocesan Director of Catholic Schools and Chief Executive Officer of the Diocese of Lismore Catholic Schools Ltd.

From her Lismore office, Dr Towns is now in charge of 46 Catholic schools from the Tweed to Port Macquarie.

Dr Towns' academic profile includes a PhD awarded in 2011 for an examination of the expectations and realities of students during their transition from primary to secondary education. She also has two Masters degrees, one in Education and another in Educational Administration.

The CEO has completed the Australian Institute of Company Directors Course and is currently studying for Masters Degrees in Business Administration and Theology. In addition, she holds a B.Ed. and has professional accreditation in Religious Education.

From 2015 and until last month, Dr Towns was the Director of School Effectiveness in the Catholic Education Office, Diocese of Cairns.

26. Emma Lane

Emma Lane.

Emma Lane is one-half of the force behind one of the most ambitious food enterprises the Northern Rivers has ever seen - The Farm Byron Bay.

Emma gave up her city life and career advertising and grew a business that is well-loved by the community and a tourist draw card - helping put Byron Bay on the map for foodie delights.

Emma has helped to create a thriving community at the 80-acre working farm and multi-faceted operation. It's a legacy project with community at heart, educating people about sustainability, and delivering locally-grown food through the 'paddock to plate' philosophy.

And it all started after finding her then three-year-old daughter, Matilda, sitting in the veggie patch of the couple's hobby farm munching on beans she had grown herself.

27. Anna Ludvik

Anna Ludvik. Marc Stapelberg

LISMORE'S 2018 Citizen of the Year, Anna Ludvik, is the founder of an organisation dedicated to the protection of women, children and companion animals at risk of domestic violence.

Ms Ludvik established Lucy's Project in 2013 after the stillbirth of her daughter Lucy, when she saw the need to connect the many organisations across Australia working in isolation on the issue of companion animals and domestic violence, and created the country's first peak organisation, in her own time from her home in Lismore.

Lucy's Project is now internationally recognised with chapters in most states of Australia and gives organisations as diverse as animal shelters, police, women's refuges, government organisations, peak domestic violence services and more, a space to discuss issues, tackle problems and work collaboratively.

28. Betteridge sisters

Lismore's Betteridge sisters. Marc Stapelberg

THESE twin sisters are beloved Lismore residents who together raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Service.

Emily sadly passed away on October 24.

Emily and Mary have always lived together.

The twins started raising funds to get a rescue helicopter established in Lismore in 1982.

The first raffle they ran was for a crochet blanket that raised $74, backed up by a "magnificent meat" raffle in Kyogle that earned more than $367.

After 34 years, Emily retired as a volunteer for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter in 2016.

The twins have also been involved with the Lismore Garden Club.

29. Belinda Jeffery

Belinda Jeffery. Photo- Blainey Woodham

AWARD-winning cookbook author and television presenter Belinda Jeffery has called Mullumbimby home since 2002.

Inspired as a child by Margaret Fulton's eponymous cookbooks, Ms Jeffery's enthusiasm for creating delicious food saw her work in restaurants before owning a cafe, and then writing eight best-selling cookbooks herself.

She also reached millions of people through the six years she presented cooking segments on the Better Homes and Gardens television show.

Ms Jeffery also runs popular hands-on cooking classes and demonstrations for limited numbers of students at the Federal Village Hall in the Byron Hinterland.

Using locally grown and sourced ingredients, Ms Jeffery is a stellar ambassador for Northern Rivers food and produce and regularly inspires home cooks to extend their skills.

30. Beth Trevan

Beth Trevan. Sophie Moeller

BETH Trevan is a very busy woman.

Her community work has included a range of disciplines including children's health, the development of cancer prevention and working to reduce flooding in Lismore.

Earlier this year she was recognised as Lismore's Woman of the Year, which adds to her accolades.

In 2017, she teamed with fellow alumni, Keith Alcock, Ros Irwin, Tony Madden and Peter Thorpe to co-ordinate Lismore Citizens' Review of the 2017 Flood.

They knew the city's destruction had been caused, not by the rising water, but the loss of "flood memory caused by the levee keeping the threat out of sight and out of mind".

In 2009 Mrs Trevan was recognised on the Queens Birthday Honours List has been made a member (AM) in the general division of the Order of Australia.

In the early 1980s Mrs Trevan initiated a fundraising project to raise money for a new children's ward at Lismore Base Hospital.

She has also visited Pakistan on seven occasions in a consultancy role to assist in the establishment of multidisciplinary breast clinics and guidelines for breast imaging.