Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REVVED UP: Car lover and former Trevan Ford owner Bob Trevan proudly showed off his 1926 Ford T at the 30th North Coast Street Machines Car Show at Ballina's Kingsford Smith Park on Sunday.
REVVED UP: Car lover and former Trevan Ford owner Bob Trevan proudly showed off his 1926 Ford T at the 30th North Coast Street Machines Car Show at Ballina's Kingsford Smith Park on Sunday.
News

30th car show draws thousands to Ballina

Francis Witsenhuysen
12th Jan 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WELCOMED rain couldn't deter thousands of car enthusiasts who turned out to brave the elements at the 30th North Coast Street Machines Car Show in Ballina today.

Among them was Lismore's Bob Trevan, who proudly had his 1926 Ford T on display.

The former owner of Trevan Ford said he found the remains of the Ford T in Warick about 18 months ago.

"I bought this car because for the Ford enthusiast's in my era, it was the Ford T, because it put the world on wheels," Mr Trevan said.

"It's been a major restoration project, mechanically, Body and trim. I must credit local tradesman in Lismore, from Rides for helping with this car."

His most memorable time driving the car was when he '"rallied" it in Maryborough last year.

"I'm still going to rallies at 81-years-old," he chuckled.

"I've been doing that and restoring cars since 1954.

"I still have about 20 cars in my collection. I love these events, I can expose my hobby. We are all proud of our cars - everyone can't wait for the next show -to show off our efforts."

North Coast Street Machines Club president Brett Robertson estimated a turn out of about 4000 people at the show at Kingsford Smith Park on Sunday.

"Numbers were surprisingly good considering the weather," he said.

"Sometimes owners won't bring their cars if it's wet."

With about 250 cars on display there was a variety of Street Machines, Vintage and Veteran cars, Hot Rods and special interest vehicles.

Mr Robertson said Candy Lane's retro fashion pageant was a highlight as well as the rocket cover races and the new caravan display.

"This is our 30th show and it's a it's a milestone," he said.

"This club has been established  for 31 years and our secretary Faye Wilson has been with us from the start.

'It's people like that and so many others that make it the club it is.

"I'd like to thank all the sponsors who get behind the show, for helping with prize money

"Thank you for all the club members tireless efforts."

ballina car enthusiasts car show north coast street machines club
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The cool reason council’s Oz Day event is on the move

        premium_icon The cool reason council’s Oz Day event is on the move

        News BALLINA council is keen to show off its newest building, but also wants to keep those attending the celebrations nice and cool.

        Can you make a difference to your community’s health?

        premium_icon Can you make a difference to your community’s health?

        News THE local health district is seeking Aboriginal community members to be appointed...

        Residents takes action to help farmers with charity concert

        premium_icon Residents takes action to help farmers with charity concert

        News BALLINA’S first Farmers Aid Concert raises funds to bring drinking water direct to...

        PHOTO GALLERY: Eyes to the skies at Great Eastern Fly In

        premium_icon PHOTO GALLERY: Eyes to the skies at Great Eastern Fly In

        News The event saw thousands through the gates to be wowed by aircraft big and small and...