30th car show draws thousands to Ballina

REVVED UP: Car lover and former Trevan Ford owner Bob Trevan proudly showed off his 1926 Ford T at the 30th North Coast Street Machines Car Show at Ballina's Kingsford Smith Park on Sunday.

REVVED UP: Car lover and former Trevan Ford owner Bob Trevan proudly showed off his 1926 Ford T at the 30th North Coast Street Machines Car Show at Ballina's Kingsford Smith Park on Sunday.

WELCOMED rain couldn't deter thousands of car enthusiasts who turned out to brave the elements at the 30th North Coast Street Machines Car Show in Ballina today.

Among them was Lismore's Bob Trevan, who proudly had his 1926 Ford T on display.

The former owner of Trevan Ford said he found the remains of the Ford T in Warick about 18 months ago.

"I bought this car because for the Ford enthusiast's in my era, it was the Ford T, because it put the world on wheels," Mr Trevan said.

"It's been a major restoration project, mechanically, Body and trim. I must credit local tradesman in Lismore, from Rides for helping with this car."

His most memorable time driving the car was when he '"rallied" it in Maryborough last year.

"I'm still going to rallies at 81-years-old," he chuckled.

"I've been doing that and restoring cars since 1954.

"I still have about 20 cars in my collection. I love these events, I can expose my hobby. We are all proud of our cars - everyone can't wait for the next show -to show off our efforts."

North Coast Street Machines Club president Brett Robertson estimated a turn out of about 4000 people at the show at Kingsford Smith Park on Sunday.

"Numbers were surprisingly good considering the weather," he said.

"Sometimes owners won't bring their cars if it's wet."

With about 250 cars on display there was a variety of Street Machines, Vintage and Veteran cars, Hot Rods and special interest vehicles.

Mr Robertson said Candy Lane's retro fashion pageant was a highlight as well as the rocket cover races and the new caravan display.

"This is our 30th show and it's a it's a milestone," he said.

"This club has been established for 31 years and our secretary Faye Wilson has been with us from the start.

'It's people like that and so many others that make it the club it is.

"I'd like to thank all the sponsors who get behind the show, for helping with prize money

"Thank you for all the club members tireless efforts."