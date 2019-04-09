$300k upgrade for 'tired' community centre

Page MP Kevin Hogan, LCC GM Shelley Oldham and Lismore councillor Elly Bird announce a $300,000 grant to upgrade to the Goonellabah Community Centre.

A "MORE comfortable, more modern” facility is on the way for Goonellabah Community Centre after the announcement of a $300,000 "facelift”.

Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan said the centre has secured a $300,000 grant to refurbish the facility.

"This centre is nearly 40 years old, it's looking tired. With this money the whole thing will be refurbished,” Mr Hogan said.

"There will be a new amenities block and a new deck to make it easier for the community to access, and it will ultimately be a better facility for the community to access.”

Mr Hogan said the funding was made available through the Community Development Grants Programme.

"This is great news for the Goonellabah community who use the centre for many different activities,” he said.

"It will ensure centre remains a relevant hub of activity for the community in years to come.”

Lismore deputy mayor Elly Bird said the community centre provides a range of essential services, and was "thrilled” to see the much-needed funding.

"This centre is very much in need of an overhaul, it has been here for a very long time,” she said.

"It's a very important centre for the community, and will benefit immensely from a refurbished centre that is modern, comfortable and provides easy access to these essential and important services.”

Cr Bird said the upgrade was "perfect timing” with Lismore City Council considering the possibility of relocating the Richmond Tweed Regional Library collection to the community centre.

"There has been discussion surrounding the possibility of relocating the Richmond Tweed Regional Library to this upgraded facility,” she said.

"Obviously in the future we will have to take a greater look at the logistics of how it will happen, but in the meantime we will get a real upgrade to the centre and get to enjoy a fantastic facility for the community.”