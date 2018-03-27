Public tip-offs result in 3000 drug arrests

Gold Coast Crime Stoppers say they received 2994 tip-offs from the public in 2017.

PUBLIC tip-offs led to more than $300,000 worth of drugs being taken off Gold Coast streets in 2017.

New data from Crime Stoppers Queensland has revealed the massive role tip-offs play in helping bust drug networks.

Gold Coast Crime Stoppers received 2994 tip-offs from the public. These tip-offs helped police seize $325,570 of drugs.

GOLD COAST SUBURB WITH MOST AMOUNT OF TIP-OFFS

This does not include drugs police seized without any public tip-offs.

Crime Stoppers Coolangatta-Tweed president Keith Knight said public help was "absolutely crucial" to help police break drug rings.

"Reports to Crime Stoppers of drugs have been increasing across the community in recent years," he said.

"They do not discriminate. It does not matter who you are, drugs can absolutely destroy your life.

"Schools have become a big problem regarding drugs, they are absolutely rampant in our schools.

"Crime Stoppers are only scratching the surface of the problem."

Statewide, drug notifications made up two thirds of calls to the service.

Without the help of the Queensland community, $8 million worth of drugs would still be on the streets. iStock

Crime Stoppers Queensland CEO Trevor O'Hara said the figures showed how committed Queenslanders were to reducing crime.

GOLD COAST HAS STATE'S HIGHEST NUMBER OF ARRESTS

"Without the support from the public in 2017, we can assume 2812 individuals would not have been arrested for criminal activity and more than $8 million worth of drugs would still be on the streets. Queenslanders should be proud of the outcomes their reports have achieved," he said.

"We're seeing from the unwavering influx of intelligence received from the public that drug possession, supply and production are still prevalent issues in Queensland, and it's high on the community's agenda to prevent these crimes."

Across Queensland in 2017, 984 drug supply charges were laid following tip-offs to Crime Stoppers, an increase of two thirds on the charges laid in 2017.

Queensland Police would not comment on the role Crime Stoppers played in helping crack down on the state's drug trade.

To report a crime anonymously, visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au or phone 1800 333 000. - NewsRegional