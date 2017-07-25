$300,000 to bring tourists back to flooded region

THE flood recovery has received a boost with the announcement of a $300,000 program to support North Coast tourism.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian and Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall were in Lismore for the announcement of a dedicated Flood Recovery Support Program to help drive visitors back to the area following the March 31 flood.

Ms Berejiklian said: "The funds will go towards a marketing campaign which will send a clear message that the North Coast is open for business”.

Mr Marshall said the NSW Government's campaign was designed t have a significant impact on local tourism.

"The funding program will include new marketing initiatives, an extensive digital and social media program, media familiarisations as well as industry partnerships with HotelsCombined, Webjet,

Stayz and National Geographic,” Mr Marshall said.

Member for Lismore Thomas George, who joined the Premier and Minister Marshall, said the Flood Recovery Support Program follows the announcement of the exclusive Barbarians Rugby match.

"With the Barbarians taking on a Classic Wallabies and National Rugby Championship select side this October, this event will provide a strong boost to the local economy and further showcase regional NSW's number one destination,” he said.

Member for Tweed Geoff Provest, said the campaign will help grab the attention of those wanting to book a short break or longer holiday.

"Our region is back on its feet. We want to make sure that every bed in every hotel is on the bookings radar over the coming Spring period.”

The support and promotional package will run until September 2017.