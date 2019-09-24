30,000 reasons to give a big 'thank you' to Essential Energy

MILESTONE: Essential Energy employees have contributed more than $30,000 to the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

WHILE many Northern Rivers businesses donate to the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, one organisation has recently reached a significant milestone, having donated more than $30,000 to the lifesaving service.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter spokesman Zeke Huish said Essential Energy employees have been supporting the Lismore-based Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter for many years through Essential Energy's 'Essential Giving' program.

Mr Huish said the helicopter service had acknowledged this "amazing generosity and support” by making Essential Energy and its employees honorary sponsors of the rescue helicopter, with the company logo now proudly displayed on the tail of the aircraft.

"I can still remember the first time I visited a Essential Energy depot some 12 years ago,” Mr Huish said.

"It was in Coffs Harbour and I was in awe by how committed the local staff were towards supporting the rescue helicopter.

"This support has continued to grow with each depot throughout our Lismore base flight path regularly allowing our staff to visit at toolbox time to give updates on the rescue helicopter”.

Essential Energy staff visited the helibase as part of the logo unveiling and Essential Energy local works supervisor Warwick McPherson said they were thoroughly impressed when they got to witness the helicopter take off during their visit.

"I am happy to donate to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter,” Mr McPherson said.

"They have been part of my local community for a long time, I have friends that have been rescued by the local helicopter and just recently my mother was urgently transferred by the helicopter from Lismore Base Hospital to Brisbane for open heart surgery, you can't put a price on that”.

Essential Energy worker Ken Armstrong said he supports the helicopter due to his "high risk” work.

"I work in a high risk industry that takes me to remote parts of our region and it is peace of mind to know that this service exists,” he said.