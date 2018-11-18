$30,000 handed out to community groups

UPGRADES: The Bonalbo sub Branch of the RSL has received a grant from Kyogle Council under the Community Assistance Policy.

KYOGLE Council has approved financial assistance grants totalling more than $30,000 to a host of community, service and sporting organisations as well as four individuals.

The 25 one-off grants were awarded under the council's Community Assistance Policy and ranged from $400 to $5000.

The grants are targeted at organisations and individuals working in the areas of welfare, community involvement/social interaction, sports and recreation, the arts, youth affairs, senior citizens affairs and cultural assistance.

Kyogle Council Mayor Cr Danielle Mulholland said while the grants were for relatively small amounts, they had a big impact on local communities.

"For example, a grant to the Woodenbong Progress Association will help it buy coin operated laundry appliances for the Woodenbong Camp Grounds making it a far more attractive stop-over for campers and tourists alike,” she said.

"Another grant will help Kyogle Youth Action re-establish the Kyogle Community Radio Station to provide young people with training options and pathways to employment while giving community members the chance to have their voices heard and share stories and local news.”

The council also approved two further grants for local events through its economic development fund.

Successful grant applicants were: Louisa Johnston Training Centre Incorporated $1000; Save Our Services Upper Clarence Health Committee Inc $1000; RSL NSW Bonalbo sub-Branch $401; Ettrick Hall Committee $1000; Bundgeam Preschool Inc $995; Kyogle Karate Club $1000; Woodenbong Progress Association $3685; The Risk Hall Committee $5000; Cawongla Playhouse Inc $2414; Kyogle Track and Trail Mountain Bike Club $1000; Rotary Club of Kyogle Inc $1000; Kyogle Public School P&C Association $806; Kyogle Touch Football Association $1000; Boomerang Bags Kyogle $1000; Kyogle Creative and Performing Arts Association $500; Tabulam Branch CWA $1750; Bonalbo and District Community Hall Association Inc $849; Grevillia Hall Committee $1000; Kyogle Together Inc (Kyogle Youth Action) $1000; Kyogle Landcare $1000; Kyogle Fishing Club $1000; Leeanne Ferguson $500; Robyn Job $500; Emily Weston $500; Cloe Fleming $500.

Two of the individuals to receive grants, Emily West and Cloe Fleming, have been selected in the Australian 15 years girls futsal team and will use the grant to help cover travel costs to Brazil.

Leeanne Ferguson's grant will allow her to attend a teacher of swimming course, while Robyn Job's grant will cover part of the costs of an accredited Lift for Life Training Course.

The two events to receive funding were the Fairymount Festival $5000 and the Tabulam Races $1000.