$3000 bushfire relief grants for farmers

NSW FARMERS is inviting bushfire-affected primary producers on the north coast to apply for a $3000 grant through the NSW Farmers Natural Disaster Relief Fund.

“Whether you had country, infrastructure, or livestock damaged or destroyed or your farm business was significantly impacted by the recent bushfires, this grant is designed to assist you with the recovery process,” NSW Farmers Vice President Chris Groves said.

The grant provides a one-off $3,000 payment for eligible primary producers located in 2019-2020 declared NSW Bushfires disaster areas.

“It’s not a large amount given the significant impact of these bushfires, but farmers can decide the best way to use the grant to help with their farm recovery.”

“This is a limited one-time opportunity. Applications will close as soon as grant funds are fully allocated.”

“The Bushfire Relief Grants have been made possible through individual and corporate donations to the NSW Farmers Bushfire Disaster Appeal. We sincerely thank the Perich Group, the Goodman Foundation, and Stockland Care for their support.”

Primary producers can check the eligibility criteria and apply online at www.nswfarmers.org.au or contact NSW Farmers on (02) 9478 1009 to apply over the phone or to request a hard copy form.

