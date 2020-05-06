300 meals in one week as demand outstrips supply

A NORTHERN Rivers business has rallied to support vulnerable people by delivering food and essential items to those financially and physically unable to shop due to the current Novel coronavirus crisis.

In its first week in operation, the Byron Community Pantry has made 200 home deliveries within the Byron Shire. Families and singles received boxes that typically include meals, fruit and vegetables, bread, tinned and dry goods as well as personal care items.

In addition to that, people came to the Fletcher St Kitchen on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday where volunteers from the Liberation Larder handed out takeaway meals between 11am - 1pm and also distributed bread and other available goods.

"This is a total of 300 meals distributed by the Byron Community Pantry in only one week," a spokesman said.

The Byron Community Pantry said frontline workers expect the number of people in need of help to explode as they already see people who have never accessed services before, asking for help.

The need for this service is expected to continue for the next six to nine months.

Demand at the Byron Community Pantry has shown a significant increase in the need for essential services to help with meals and groceries, but initial funding and supplies are now running low.

"We have received generous financial contributions for the Byron Community Pantry, but these donations will only stretch so far to help meet the exponential demand we are experiencing right now," a spokesman said.

"We are concerned that we will run out of goods and won't be able to help the most vulnerable community members when they need our support most. That's why we are asking for financial contributions from our community to help us help locals in need."

A $30 per month donation provides a struggling family with one meal per day.

"If you are in a position to support the Byron Community Pantry with a financial donation, please donate via our website https://byroncentre.com.au/donations/bcc/ or if you would like to contact the Byron Community Pantry for food delivery in the Byron Shire, call 0482 787 552 from Monday to Thursday between 10am - 2pm to arrange delivery."