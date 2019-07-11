300 juniors ready for 'epic' surfing event at Lennox

Finn Reynolds, 14, Rino Lindsay, 15, of Lennox Head and Hiro Mori, of Japan, are ready to battle it out with the 300 or so competitors at this year's Skullcandy Oz Grom Open.

Finn Reynolds, 14, Rino Lindsay, 15, of Lennox Head and Hiro Mori, of Japan, are ready to battle it out with the 300 or so competitors at this year's Skullcandy Oz Grom Open. Marc Stapelberg

THE Skullcandy Oz Grom Open returns to Lennox Head for its seventh year on the junior calendar, and the action starts today.

The judging panel is ready to go with a revolutionary new computerised scoring and reporting system.

The SkullCandy Oz Grom Open provides a new criteria that has been developed exclusively for the event by Pritamo Ahrendt, the current Australian Surfing Professional head judge.

Based off the current WCT format, surfers will get a second chance through the repercharge round, which allows participants who failed to meet qualifying standards by a small margin to continue to the next round, in a similar way as a wild card system works.

The events kicks off with Under 12 boys on North Bank and Under 14 boys on South Bank.

Le-Ba Boardriders president James Woods said the event was epic in scale.

Finn Reynolds, 14, Rino Lindsay, 15, of Lennox Head and Hiro Mori, of Japan, are ready to battle it out with the 300 or so competitors at this year's Skullcandy Oz Grom Open. Marc Stapelberg

"It brings money into the community and the kids get to see all the top talents from around Australia come and surf on their beach,” he said.

"We have great kids in every division including kids in 12s, 14s, 16s, pro junior and all of the girls divisions, so it is exciting times for the kids in Lennox.

"This time of year they have the Occy's Grom Comp on the Gold Coast and then they go straight into the SkullCandy contest, and the week after that they go straight down to NSW state titles.”

Finn Reynolds, 14, of Lennox Head prepares for the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open. Marc Stapelberg

Rino Lundsay, 16, of Lennox Head, prepares for the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open. Marc Stapelberg

Hiro Mori, of Japan, prepares for the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open in Japan. Marc Stapelberg

He said it was good for the kids to get amped about doing competitions for surfing.

He estimated around 300 riders this year, but said the local contingent was strong, as 30-40 board riders came from Le-Ba Boardriders.

Mr Woods said although waves come and go it should be fine weather for the weekend and most kids can make do with whatever the surf throws at them.

Listing some of the contenders from Lennox this year he said there was strong optimism about placing well.

"Ocea Curtis won the 12s division last year and she is still in the 12s as she is only 10.

"She will get another few goes at that,” he said.

"Nyxie Ryan won the pro juniors division last year and she gets another go at the pro junior division for the girls.

"In boys, pro junior Mikey McDonagh - he hasn't done as well as he would have liked this year - but he is a great chance to do well in the Pro juniors division, and Jai Glinderman in the 16 boys.”