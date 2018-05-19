300 horses for elite horse hack competition

IT'S that time of the year again, the annual Elite Horse and Pet Products 2018 Northern NSW Show Horse Championships are on next week.

300 horses will be at the Lismore Show Grounds from May 24 to 27.

This is the largest country Grand National Qualifier in NSW with Horse Competitors travelling from as far north as Mackay, Roma in the west in QLD, Geelong in VIC, southern NSW Sydney and Singleton and as far west as Wee Waa and Moree.

All trying to gain a championship so as to be invited to compete at the Grand National Event which is held at Sydney International Equestrian Centre at Horsley Park.

Competitors from every state in Australia and New Zealand compete under International Judges especially brought out from England. These judges themselves being well known top show riders in England.

The Lismore Championships begin on Thursday with Children's ridden classes followed by Registered Riding Ponies and Working Hunters. Working hunters are judged with a working component and ability to jump.

Friday is all children having their riding classes as well as Adult Riders where Champion and Reserve Champion winners are eligible to go onto compete at the Grand Nationals.

Saturday and Sunday Hunter and Show horses compete in Pony, Galloway or Hack Sections under three judges to also try to win and attend this prestigious event at the Grand Nationals.