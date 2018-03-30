$300 front row seats sell out for three nights of Bluesfest

The front row seats at the Crossroads tent on Day 2 of Bluesfest.

The front row seats at the Crossroads tent on Day 2 of Bluesfest. Javier Encalada

STOMPING the ground of a festival for five days straight can be tough on the body.

So it was perhaps a relief for some when Bluesfest announced plans for its front row seat tickets.

The tickets, introduced to the festival or the first time this year, allow punters easy access to the front row of the two main stages - complete with seating - for an extra $300 per stage, per day.

Festival director Peter Noble said the front-row option had so far received a strong response.

"We've sold out for tonight, tomorrow night and Sunday,” he said.

The front row seats in Mojo at Bluesfest 2018. Liana Turner

While there was some outcry after the ticket add-on was announced, Mr Noble said this was an option which might make the five-day festival more comfortable for some.

"There'll always be varied opinions on these sorts of things,” he said.

"There's a lot of older people coming to this festival.

"We're trying to sort of make it work for a lot of people.”

He said organisers would monitor the response to the front-row seating and "see how it goes”.