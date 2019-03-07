300 burgers in 2 hours, 17 mins: What will happen this year?

Spice Pirate BBQ owner Aaron Hargreaves and Junkyard BBQ owner Nick De Re are ready for Eat the Street Lismore 2019 where they will be pitting their best meals against other culinary delights.

Marc Stapelberg

IT WAS a baptism by fire at last year's Eat the Street for then-first timers Chile Banditos/Spice Pirate BBQ and Junkyard BBQ, but they've both learned from last year and are coming back "much-better” prepared.

Spice Pirate BBQ owner Aaron "Taco” Hargreaves, who also creates sauces and spices as Chile Banditos, said last year's festival was the business' first big event and was "absolutely crazy”.

"From 12pm, when we started serving, we just didn't stop,” he said.

"It was madness. We served 300 burgers in two hours and 17 minutes, and we had a line of 40 people deep until we sold out.”

Mr Hargreaves said, being his first time at the Lismore festival, he wasn't completely prepared because he "didn't know what to expect”.

"Last year we weren't sure how it would go, since the weather was a bit funny and we hadn't done Eat the Street before, so I only filled the smoker around three-quarters full,” he said.

"This year, we're going to complete capacity and we're doing other things, such as chicken wings.

"The plan is as the brisket and the pulled pork starts to get used up, we can throw some wings in there so we have food to get us through the whole day.”

Junkyard BBQ's Nick de Re said he had also learned from last year's experience.

"Last year was a little nuts. As soon as it started, it didn't stop,” he said.

"This year we're bringing more food, and we're working on the idea of slow food done fast.”

Mr Hargreaves said it was a "nice surprise” for Chile Banditos to score runner-up status in the festival's 2018 people's choice award.

"We took second place last year, which kind of surprised me a bit, especially since we ran out so quickly,” he said.

While Mr Hargreaves said he would be thrilled to be runner-up for a second time, he was hoping to take the top spot, and had ordered some "special brisket” as part of his plan to win the people's choice award.

"It's a bit more of a hectic competition this year, with Taco Love Bros coming in and Junkyard BBQ coming back,” he said.

"It's going to be awesome.”