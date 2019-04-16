30 young athletes recognised for their achievements
SOME of the region's most dedicated and talented young athletes attended a Local Sporting Champions Award morning tea in Lismore on Tuesday where they received a certificate in recognition of their achievements.
The teenagers also had confirmation of their grants from the Local Sporting Champions program from Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan.
Mr Hogan said the 30 youngsters would be given every opportunity to follow their dreams through the program which provides financial assistance to ung people aged between 12 and 18 years to compete, coach or umpire in their chosen sport.
"Those who received the Awards have excelled themselves representing Lismore on the national and state stage,” he said.
"Lismore has produced some outstanding sportspeople in the past, and it is important that we support the next crop of our local sporting talent”.
In no particular order the latest Lismore Sporting Champions are:
Benjamin Auckram, 14, 2019 Hancock Prospecting Australian Age Swimming Championships
- Lachlan Walker, 16, 2019 Hancock Prospecting Australian Age Swimming Championships
- Bridgette Hoffman, 14, Australian All Schools Athletics Championships
- George Cooper, 14, Australian Youth Baseball Championships
- Madeline Ewing, 14, 2019 Hancock Prospecting Australian Age Swimming Championships
- Joshua Healy, 17, Australian Youth Baseball Championships
- Seth Mcclelland, 18, 2019 U18 Australian Youth Baseball Championships
- Harry Kilburn, 12, 2019 NSW Junior State Age Swimming Championships
- Nikiesha Mcpaul, 15, NSWCHS Softball Championships
- Hunter Ryan, 15, State Track and Field Championships
- Joshua Lee, 15, 2019 ICF Wildwater Junior and U23 World Championships
- Eliza Blunn, 14, Athletics State Championships
- Damien Rojcevic, 16, NSWCHS State Volleyball Championships
- Abbie urell, 12, RMCH QLS Swimming Sprint Championships
- Bridgette Marsden, 11, State Little Athletics Championships
- Angus Smyth, 12, Little League Baseball State Championships
- Dakota Everingham, 16, Netball NSW State Championships
- Michael Maher, 12, NSW State Little League Baseball Championships
- Matilda Narvo, 17, 2019 Aer Fig Cantanhede World Cup Open Gymnastics Competition
- Eva Mcrae, 12, Netball NSW Junior State Titles
- Luka Venables, 15, Under 15s Australian National Hockey Championships
- Eloise Davis, 13, Junior Netball State Titles
- Jesse Noll, 16, 2019 Senior Netball State Titles
- Aimee Landrigan, 16, 2019 NSW Senior State Age Swimming Championships
- Billy Bradford, 13, 2019 U15 Outdoor Boys and Girls Hockey Australian Championships
- Ella Roberts, 16, 2019 Senior Netball State Titles
- Lucy Flocchini, 11, Netball NSW State Championships
- Chloe Trustum, 16, 2019 Mcdonalds State Championships
- Ashlee Collins, 11, Netball NSW State Age Championships
- Ciara Close, 11, Netball NSW State Age Championships
For more information about the program, go to www.ausport.gov.au