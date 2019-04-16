30 young athletes recognised for their achievements

TOP TALENT: Some of the 30 talented young athletes who were presented with a grant from the Local Sporting Champions program from Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan.

SOME of the region's most dedicated and talented young athletes attended a Local Sporting Champions Award morning tea in Lismore on Tuesday where they received a certificate in recognition of their achievements.

The teenagers also had confirmation of their grants from the Local Sporting Champions program from Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan.

Mr Hogan said the 30 youngsters would be given every opportunity to follow their dreams through the program which provides financial assistance to ung people aged between 12 and 18 years to compete, coach or umpire in their chosen sport.

"Those who received the Awards have excelled themselves representing Lismore on the national and state stage,” he said.

"Lismore has produced some outstanding sportspeople in the past, and it is important that we support the next crop of our local sporting talent”.

In no particular order the latest Lismore Sporting Champions are:

Benjamin Auckram, 14, 2019 Hancock Prospecting Australian Age Swimming Championships

Lachlan Walker, 16, 2019 Hancock Prospecting Australian Age Swimming Championships

Bridgette Hoffman, 14, Australian All Schools Athletics Championships

George Cooper, 14, Australian Youth Baseball Championships

Madeline Ewing, 14, 2019 Hancock Prospecting Australian Age Swimming Championships

Joshua Healy, 17, Australian Youth Baseball Championships

Seth Mcclelland, 18, 2019 U18 Australian Youth Baseball Championships

Harry Kilburn, 12, 2019 NSW Junior State Age Swimming Championships

Nikiesha Mcpaul, 15, NSWCHS Softball Championships

Hunter Ryan, 15, State Track and Field Championships

Joshua Lee, 15, 2019 ICF Wildwater Junior and U23 World Championships

Eliza Blunn, 14, Athletics State Championships

Damien Rojcevic, 16, NSWCHS State Volleyball Championships

Abbie urell, 12, RMCH QLS Swimming Sprint Championships

Bridgette Marsden, 11, State Little Athletics Championships

Angus Smyth, 12, Little League Baseball State Championships

Dakota Everingham, 16, Netball NSW State Championships

Michael Maher, 12, NSW State Little League Baseball Championships

Matilda Narvo, 17, 2019 Aer Fig Cantanhede World Cup Open Gymnastics Competition

Eva Mcrae, 12, Netball NSW Junior State Titles

Luka Venables, 15, Under 15s Australian National Hockey Championships

Eloise Davis, 13, Junior Netball State Titles

Jesse Noll, 16, 2019 Senior Netball State Titles

Aimee Landrigan, 16, 2019 NSW Senior State Age Swimming Championships

Billy Bradford, 13, 2019 U15 Outdoor Boys and Girls Hockey Australian Championships

Ella Roberts, 16, 2019 Senior Netball State Titles

Lucy Flocchini, 11, Netball NSW State Championships

Chloe Trustum, 16, 2019 Mcdonalds State Championships

Ashlee Collins, 11, Netball NSW State Age Championships

Ciara Close, 11, Netball NSW State Age Championships

For more information about the program, go to www.ausport.gov.au