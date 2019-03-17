Menu
Maximus the
Maximus the "mini dinosaur" rough knob tail gecko. Monique Green
Pets & Animals

30 weird and wonderful pets from the Northern Rivers

JASMINE BURKE
17th Mar 2019 12:00 AM
While dogs and cats are some of the most common domestic animals, there are many households across the country that are home to some pretty unusual pets.

And it seems there are plenty of people on the Northern Rivers who have a variety of unconventional creatures in their homes.

Here is a selection of 31 of the Northern Rivers unusual pets submitted by our readers via social media.

 

If this gallery inspires you to choose a pet that is a bit unique for yourself or your family, be sure to choose wisely and research the pros and cons of each specific animal and the rules surrounding owning them.

Lismore Northern Star

