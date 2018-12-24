Menu
BLUESFEST BOUND: Crowd favourites Vintage Trouble are back for the 30th anniversary Bluesfest.
Music

$30 tickets for Bluesfest announced on Facebook

Javier Encalada
by
24th Dec 2018 1:30 PM
BLUESFEST Byron Bay has announced a surprise ticket sale from Boxing Day via social media, but details of the promotion remain a mystery.

The ad was published on Facebook today, and is called Turn Back Time! 90s prices are back!

It offers $30 tickets.

"Hey Bluesfesters! To celebrate our 30th Anniversary, we're offering tickets for just $30. Valid from 26 Dec - 31 Dec” the sponsored post reads.

DEAL: The Bluesfest ad offering $30 tickets from Boxing Day appeared on Facebook today.
It's unclear whether the ad was uploaded in error before the promotion commenced.

There is also no information on the Facebook ad in regards to what type of ticket is offered for $30.

The ad is meant to link music lovers to a special page on Bluesfest's website, but since it's not Boxing Day yet, the 'Book Now' button link only takes online punters to Bluesfest's home page.

The $30 number refers to Bluesfest 2019 being the 30th version of the music event.

At the moment, the only tickets at $30 in the Bluesfest ticketing page is a single day camping ticket for a child.

A single day festival ticket for an adult at the moment is sold for $200.

Bluesfest was contacted for comment.

bluesfest 2019 byron bay northern rivers music festivals whatson
Lismore Northern Star

