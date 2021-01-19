30 silos, almost 13m high, proposed for Ballina Shire

A total of 30 silos, as high as 12.9m above mean sea level, could be built in Pimlico if a current development proposal is approved by Ballina Shire Council.

The proposal is for the creation of up to 30 silos for seasonal storage of local produce including, soya beans and chick peas, plus associated works at 540 Pimlico Rd.

To approve the proposal, the council would have to also approve a variation to the height of the current building development standards.

The silos would be located 540 Pimlico Road, Pimlico, near the Pacific Highway.

The silos would not be built all at once, but in stages as required of up to 30 silos.

The facility would be operated by Ballina Pumping Service, as an aggregation and storage centre to facilitate bulk transport of agricultural produce, on a site of 12.54ha.

The first stage of construction will include four 165-tonne silos and three 70-tonne silos to be located on the southern and eastern boundary of the property.

A further 12 165-tonne silos and 11 70-tonne silos would be constructed as dictated by demand.

Documents currently on public exhibition through the council explained the original partial filling of the site was approved under a previous development approval, providing a flood-free pad of approximately 6000 sqm.

The possible distribution of the 30 silos within the Pimlico property, according to the development proposal.

The silos themselves are almost 10m tall, but given that the location has been filled to elevate them from possible flood levels, they are described as 12.9m AHD (Australian Height Datum).

Ballina Shire Council then issued an integrated development consent (DA 2015/203) for a waste management facility (comprising a liquid waste transfer station) on the land fronting the Pacific Highway.

Applicant R&J Harris Consulting, on behalf of the land owners, estimated the cost of the works at $1.1 million.

Lodged at the end of November, the proposal will require a variation of height of 15 per cent, from 11.2m to 12.9m

The application explained the proposed silos "will not be visually prominent from roads, public and private land in the vicinity".

"The height restrictions are intended to maintain rural amenity of the area and the proposed height variation takes advantage of the site setbacks and screening from vegetation and other buildings to preserve the rural amenity despite the height variation," the report states.

The application is on public exhibition on Ballina Shire Council's website until Thursday, January 21.