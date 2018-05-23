Menu
3 weird and creepy things you can buy right now

JASMINE BURKE
by
23rd May 2018 1:00 PM
IN THE words of Gwen Stefani: "this (stuff) is bananas".

Some things available for sale in the region are weird and wacky to haunting and downright freaky.

Here are the top three:

1. Vintage electronic asylum bed with original restraints

 

These items are for sale on Byron Bay Buy Swap Sell.
This one is a (Frankenstein-esk) genuine working vintage asylum bed.

"Very good working condition," the Byron Bay Buy Swap Sell ad states.

"Can support the weight of multiple people as it electronically tilts from vertical to horizontal position and back again.

"Original restraints are still attached."

$200.

IMG_4728 from space cowboy on Vimeo.

2. Real two-headed starling taxidermy in glass dome

 

These items are for sale on Byron Bay Buy Swap Sell.
This real two-headed bird in glass casing is another Byron Bay Buy Swap Sell treasure - right from The Space Cowboy's private collection.

And it's "very old and very rare".

This bizarre item is going for $450.

 

"Purchased in London about 15 years ago, age unknown."

"Comes with large glass dome."

"Glass dome itself is worth $100 and the bird is priceless"

3. Taxidermy peacock bird on stand

 

This taxidermy peacock stands at 1.74m and is listed on Gumtree for $1450 (May 22 2018).
Listed on Gumtree, the ad states the peapock was mounted by an Australian Museum Taxidermist.

It is about 1.74 meters high.

Pickup from Pottsville.

