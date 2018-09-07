3-stage plan to fix dangerous Alstonville black spot

Ballina Mayor David Wright, RMS Northern Region Manager John Alexander, Nationals MLC Ben Franklin and Roads Minister Melinda Pavey at the Alstonville bypass.

A THREE-STAGE plan to improve safety at a dangerous Alstonville black spot has been announced by the State Government.

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin and Roads Minister Melinda Pavey this week inspected the site where a young motorbike rider, Jeremy Plooy, was killed last month.

Mr Franklin said it was a "tragic” crash and he had "demanded” action to address the issues at the intersection of the Bruxner Highway and Ballina Rd.

Ms Pavey inspected the site on Thursday, alongside Mr Franklin, Ballina Mayor David Wright and RMS northern region manager John Alexander.

"The Minister and the RMS have agreed to a three stage process for this intersection,” Mr Franklin said.

"First, flashing warning signs will be erected next week on the approaches to the intersection to raise the awareness of motorists of the potential danger.

"Second, a new lane for traffic turning left into Ballina Road will be constructed, to separate it from the traffic heading toward Ballina. Construction should be complete by early November.

"Third, a rigorous assessment and analysis of the site will be made to consider what further improvements are needed, possibly traffic lights, a roundabout or grade separation.

"Nothing can bring back the lives that have been tragically cut short here.

"But we can do all we can to ensure that the chances of it happening again are substantially reduced.

"I will work every day inside government to do just that.”