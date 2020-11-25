3 speed changes on key roads motorists should know about

Changes in speed limit at Ross Lane

THE speed limit on three key roads in Ballina Shire has changed in the last fortnight.

Transport for NSW’s Centre for Road Safety confirmed the changes.

The three roads with changed speed limits are:

Ross Lane, Lennox Head: The change only applied from 140 metres west of Byron Bay Road to 920 metres west of Byron Bay Road.

The area went from 80 km/h to 60 km/h.

According to the Centre for Road Safety, “this speed limit change better reflects recent development and improves safety for residents and road users.”

Hill Street/Pine Ave, East Ballina: The change applied from The Serpentine to 200 metres north of Suvla Street.

The area went from 60 km/h to 50 km/h.

This change applies the 50km/h urban speed limit in accordance with NSW speed zoning guidelines.

According to the centre, the change was explained as “this is an urban road with numerous driveways and kerbside parking.”

Elvery Lane, Alstonville: This change applies from Pearces Creek Road, Alstonville to Ramses Street, Wollongbar.

The road goes from 50 km/h to 40 km/h.

According to the centre, “this speed limit change introduces a high pedestrian activity area in the town centre to provide a more pedestrian friendly environment.”

Ross Lane near Byron Road roundabout.

Although the changes were advertised in the centre’s website on November 12, the site stated that speed limits changed when the new speed limit signs were installed”.

Minister for Transport and Roads Andrew Constance also confirmed changes to the mobile speed camera program, including the removal of warning signs, would roll out over the next 12 months and bring NSW in line with other jurisdictions.

“This is about changing culture and changing behaviour,” he said.

“No warnings signs mean you can be caught anywhere, anytime and we want that same culture around mobile speed cameras”.

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said the new measures would not only target the small proportion of motorists who do the wrong thing, but also reinvest fines in lifesaving infrastructure on our country roads to ensure every journey is a safer one.

“The money generated from the mobile speed camera program will go directly to road safety initiatives through our Community Road Safety Fund, which has already seen thousands of kilometres of audio-tactile line markings, wide centre lines and more crash barriers rolled out across regional NSW,” Mr Toole said.