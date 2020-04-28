3 south west residents slapped with $1,300 fine on drive

STAY HOME: Three more non-compliance fines were issued in St George over the weekend.

THREE more fines have been issued in the south west after St George Police intercepted a car of people after having been previously warned about non compliance.

St George Police issued three Failure to comply with Public Health Direction Infringements after intercepting the vehicle on Saturday April 26.

A 25-year female driver from St George, 32-year-old Mitchell male and 19-year-old Mitchell female were intercepted in Alfred Street in the same vehicle.

The offenders had been intercepted earlier in the day and given warnings about non compliance with the Chief Health Officers direction.

They were all issued with $1334 Infringements.

St George Police will continue to monitor compliance with these directions to ensure the safety of our community.

The community is reminded that the Chief Health Officers directions are in place to protect our community from the COVID-19 virus. Information about the restrictions is located at www.covid19.qld.gov.au.

St George Police have also been kept busy after executing a search warrant at a Victoria St, St George locating an amount of drugs on April 23.

Police have charged a 29-year-old St George male and 25-year-old St George female with Possession of dangerous drugs. Both will appear in the St George Magistrates Court on May 12.

St George Police are reminding the community that police are continuing to conduct enforcement on the south west roads and maintaining a visible presence.

Although COVID-19 restrictions are in place, the community is still required to consider the Fatal Five when conducting essential travel.

In the past week five infringements have been issued to drivers exceeding the speed limit, with one driver being intercepted travelling more than 30km over the speed limit.

A Roma driver was also intercepted drivers while unaccompanied on a learners permit.

Police are issuing infringement notices for non-compliance and encourage all members of the community to maintain social distancing and not take part in mass gatherings.

Effective from 12.01am on Saturday May 2, 2020 you can leave home for recreation purposes within a 50 kilometre radius.

This is for recreational purposes which is defined as an activity engaged in for pleasure or for mental health benefits and includes:

• Motorcycle riding, jet skiing, boating and other forms of personalised transport

• Driving a motor vehicle including for a learner driver to accumulate hours providing the are supervised by a member of their household

• Shopping at a place permitted to remain open under the updated non-essential business, activity and undertaking Closure Direction (No. 7)

• Having a picnic in a park or public space that remains open under the non - essential business directive.

Importantly though, social distancing must still be practised at all times outside the home and good hygiene must be followed.

The 50 kilometre radius only applies to travelling for recreational purposes as stated.

Covid-19 social distancing rules have not been lifted but remain in place.

Police will issue infringement notices where people are blatantly disregarding the social distancing rules.