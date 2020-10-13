Menu
White sharks have been tagged and released after being caught on SMART drumlines off North Coast beaches today.
News

3 sharks caught off North Coast beaches today

Cathy Adams
13th Oct 2020 12:00 PM
THREE sharks have been tagged and released on North Coast beaches in the past 24 hours.

The Department of Primary Industries posted via the SharkSmart app that a 2.43m white shark was tagged and released from a SMART drumline at the northern end of Angels Beach at 11.04am today.

A 3.5m tiger shark was tagged and released from a SMART drumline at Seven Mile Beach at Lennox Head at 10:37am today.

Yesterday, a 2.52m white shark was tagged and released from a SMART drumline at Main Beach, Evans Head at 11:53am.

On Saturday, a 2.70m tiger shark was tagged and released from SMART drumline at Sharps Beach, East Ballina at 06:10pm.

At 4.03pm, a 1.91m white shark was tagged and released from SMART drumline at northern end of Angels Beach at Ballina.

A 2.73m white shark was tagged and released from a SMART drumline at Seven Mile Beach at 12:33pm.

A tagged white shark was detected by Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay receiver at 9.31am on Saturday.

Surf life savers also reported sightings of sharks on Saturday - a 1.5m tiger shark was reported at Cudgen Headland at 02:50pm and a white shark reported at Flat Rock at Ballina at 10:42am.

