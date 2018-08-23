3 reasons why skate park plan could be shelved

The Wollongbar Sporting Fields with the approximate proposed location for the Wollongbar Alstonville Skate Park shown in yellow.

The Wollongbar Sporting Fields with the approximate proposed location for the Wollongbar Alstonville Skate Park shown in yellow. Ballina Shire Council

BALLINA Shire Councillors will consider their options for a skate park proposed for the Wollongbar Sporting Fields at today's general meeting.

In a council report, staff have recommended councillors refuse the application for the Elvery Lane facility.

The report has cited a number of reasons for refusal:

Inadequate pedestrian infrastructure for access to the skate park

"Unreasonable noise impact on the surrounding locality”

"Unreasonable crime, safety and security risk for the subject site and surrounding locality”.

The council last year voted in support of the sports field location over an alternative site on Plateau Drive.

An attempt to rescind this decision was lost and councillors voted - last June - to allow work to begin on a detailed design and construction of the skate park in accordance with the concept design for the Wollongbar Sports Field site.

Councillor Phil Meehan said he planned to support the staff recommendation.

"My view is that the decision to site the skate park at that location was inherently unsafe,” Cr Meehan said.

"The main concern there is about the access,” he said.

"There's no suitable pedestrian access.”

He said the "isolated location” of this proposed site posed a security risk.

Cr Sharon Cadwallader said she would like to see the council approach the nearby TAFE college to see if they could incorporate the skate park into that site.

Cr Cadwallader said this could mean the skate park could be built outside of a residential area and would have passive surveillance from traffic on the Bruxner Highway.

Bianca Urbina, from the Wollongbar Alstonville Skate Park group, said she would front tomorrow's council meeting on the issue opposing the council recommendation.

WASP had campaigned for the previously-considered site on the corner of Plateau Drive and Rifle Range Rd.

But Ms Urbina said they would prefer the sporting field site to no skate park.

"We'd rather this site than nothing, even though it wasn't our preference in the first place,” she said.

She feared those against the skate park would "continue to play on people's fears of a lack of safety”.

Ms Urbina said she would urge councillors to consider the "long term implications” of not having a space for young people.

"Build facilities for children and young people so that they can access safely within the community,” she said.

"That's what grows a community.”