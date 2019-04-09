Menu
Emergency services attend to a man who was pulled out of the water unconscious at Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay.
3 people critical after near drownings on our beaches

9th Apr 2019 6:45 AM
POLICE and surf lifesavers are urging people to be safe in the ocean after a spate of near drownings on the North Coast over the past week.

Two women and a man have all been rescued after getting into difficulty while swimming in the surf in the Byron Bay area.

In each case they were rescued with the assistance of Surf Lifesaving NSW, the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter, bystanders and local police.

A 69-year old woman from Rose Bay and a 66-year old Victorian man remain at Gold Coast University Hospital in critical conditions.

A 41-year old woman from Lismore remains in a critical condition in the Tweed Heads Hospital.

Chief Inspector Matthew Kehoe from Tweed/Byron Police District said it was a timely reminder for everyone entering the water to be careful and swim within their capabilities.

"Don't take unnecessary risks in the water,” he said.

"Take note of the swell and be aware of rips and beach conditions. Where possible people need to swim between the flags,” said Insp Kehoe.

"Remember safety in numbers; if possible swim with a friend or a group.

"We encourage everyone to enjoy the beach and the lifestyle it offers, but we want everyone entering the water to return to the beach safely.

"Our thoughts are with these three families at this terrible time.”

