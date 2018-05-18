What's new at Billycart Derby (and one thing we'll miss)

BROKEN BUR UNBOWED: Not all the billycarts made it to the finish line in one piece, at the Bangalow Billycart Derby. Photo: Lyn McCarthy Photo Contributed

BANGALOW is getting ready for the 23rd Summerland Credit Union Billycart Derby 2018 to be held this weekend, and while some new races have been added, others may not be featured this year.

Set up as a community celebration to commemorate the opening of the Pacific Highway bypass at Bangalow in 1993, the event is now a fundraiser managed by the Bangalow Lions Club, which then funds community projects.

Billycart Derby coordinator for the Bangalow Lions Club, Richard Millyard, said there will be a couple of very popular events in this years program:

1. Men's Shed challenge:

Mr Millyard said the new Men's Shed Challenge race will be held at 2pm.

"This is the first time we are running this race, and the Men's Shed organisation has got a trophy for this event," he said.

"There are 16 Men's Sheds (on the Northern Rivers) and we have confirmed that at least four of them will take part in this first ever race, and we'll possibly have other sheds confirming soon.

"There is also a father's a songs program at the Bangalow Men's Shed for six weeks, and seven fathers with no building skills came in with their children, and they went through the process of designing and building the carts together, that had a very positive outcome for the parents and the children, and they are racing at 11.30am."

2. Primary Schools challenge

Mr Millyard said the Primary Schools challenge saw invites go out to areas as far as Lismore and Casino to participate.

"The school's challenge saw about 50 schools in the area invited, public and private, and not everybody shows up but we expect that it will be popular," he said.

The challenge to schools will see the racing start at 11.45am, to end the children's racing program.

3. Tag racing is back

One of the funniest and most entertaining races in the program, traditionally is the tag race, said Mr Millyard, which will happen around 2.30pm this time.

"In the tag team race one member drives the billycart down the hill and then gives the cart to another team member who has to run up the hill with the cart, and hands it to the third person up the hill who drives it back down the hill," he explained.

But (brace yourself)... the celebrities' race may be scrapped

Mr Millyard admitted there were no celebrities confirmed for this year's event as yet.

"The celebrity race tends to be a bit problematic, and we don't know up until the day, who is going to race," he said.

"We don't have the Hemsworth brothers or Simon Baker going down the street, and we almost had an accident last year with two celebrity chefs," he said.

Asked if the Lions Club was thinking of scrapping the celebrities' race altogether, Mr Millyard said the club was considering it.

"We have nobody on the books to race so far this year," he said.

"A lot of people in the committee would like to see the end of it."

Full program

7am: Scrutineering and registration

9am: 5-7 year olds

9.20am: 8-11 year olds

10.20am: 12-15 year olds

11.30am: Parent and children challenge

11.45am: Primary schools' challenge

12pm: trophy presentation at Bangalow Fire Station park

12.30pm: Street parade

1pm: Mother's race

1.15pm: Seniors

1.45pm: professional junior and senior

2pm: Men's Shed challenge

2.30pm: Tag team

3pm Celebrity race

3.15pm: Trophy presentation at Bangalow Fire Station park

3.30pm: Street clean-up

At Bangalow's Byron Street this Sunday from 9am to 4pm.