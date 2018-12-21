$3 million revamp planned for Ballina shopping centre

ON THE DRAWING BOARD: Big changes are being proposed for Ballina Central.

PLANS have been lodged for major renovations and additions to a Ballina shopping centre.

Works proposed in the development application for Ballina Central - which incorporates Big W and Richies Supa IGA - are estimated to cost almost $3 million.

It would include the addition of two new freestanding shops, alterations to the existing commercial space, changes to the car park and the addition of an outdoor dining area.

According to documents lodged by Ardill Payne & Partners with Ballina Shire Council, the works include:

A single storey commercial building with 230sqm of indoor area and 35sqm of outdoor terrace space

A takeaway fast food outlet with drive-through

Removal of the Big W plant nursery area

Construction of three new tenancies and a covered outdoor dining area

Provision of an outdoor dining area near the existing specialty retail and food shops, requiring the removal of some car parks

Shade sails over the car park

Upgrades to the appearance of the main shopping centre building.

The applicant has advised the council that fit-outs for the freestanding buildings would be subject to separate development applications, as tenants have not been finalised.

"The proposed works will have positive social impacts and will provide an improved amenity and standard of the local shopping centre, which will benefit local residents, tourists and visitors,” the report states.

The revamp would result in the loss of 67 car parking spaces.

However the planners have advised the council that there will still be 534 car parks, which is "sufficient to cater for the existing development, proposed development and future demand”.

Ballina Central's current anchor tenants are Big W and Richies Supa IGA.

Other businesses at the precinct include Jetts gym, Hungry Jacks, a Caltex service station, Priceline, Super Saver discount store, The Athletes Foot and various food and specialty outlets.