$3 million pledged for new bridges

AS TWO new bridges were opened in the Kyogle local government area, funding was announced to fix another two bridges.

Page MP Kevin Hogan yesterday opened the new Campbell Bridge and Hyde Bridge along the Lynches Creek Road.

"The two new bridges on Lynches Creek Road are both concrete two-span bridges,” he said.

"Their upgrade has been done at a cost of $1.9 million and was funded on a 50/50 basis by the Federal Government and Kyogle Council.

"Two more bridges will be funded under Round 4 of the Bridges Renewal Program at a total cost of $3 million.

"The latest bridge funding announcements are for Hootons Bridge on Hootons Road and Mathews Bridge on Green Pigeon Road.

"The government will fund $1.3 million of this project.”

Kyogle Mayor Danielle Mulholland said they were delighted to partner with the government to deliver the bridges.

"Our focus continues to be on improving connectivity and accessibility for residents, ratepayers and visitors to ensure the area's future prosperity,” she said.

"We look forward to continuing to work with the Federal Government for the benefit of the Kyogle Local Government Area.”