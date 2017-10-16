$3 million for new road near Ballina airport

New access road and link road to the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport are expected to be complete by next September.

New access road and link road to the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport are expected to be complete by next September. Patrick Gorbunovs

SIGNED, sealed and soon to be delivered, the Federal Government has confirmed it will provide $3 million for the construction of a new access and link road system at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

Ballina Shire Council will fund the balance of the $6.7 million and manage construction of the project, which is expected to provide about 30ha of industrial land adjacent to the airport.

Mayor David Wright the new roadways would attract jobs and business in the Southern Cross Industrial precinct.

He said he was elated the funding, an election promise by the Nationals, had been handed down to the council.

"We are just grateful. We have a timeframe, we are ready to go,” Cr Wright said.

Coupled with the major upgrade of the terminal building, Cr Wright said the works were "the jewel in the crown” of Ballina.

The airport is one of the busiest in regional Australia handling 510,000 passengers in the 2016/17 financial year.

The roadwork is scheduled for completion in September.