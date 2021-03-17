3 intersections causing ‘serious concerns’ in Casino

Repeated requests to fix three dangerous intersections in the Casino CBD have gone unanswered for years, but Richmond Valley Council isn't giving up.

At last month's meeting, councillors voted to write to a number of politicians in an effort to get the issue looked at.

The motion explained the community's "serious concerns with traffic and pedestrian safety along Centre Street (Bruxner Highway) at the Richmond and Canterbury Street intersections, and request that roundabouts be provided at these two intersections, and a safer pedestrian crossing facility at the Centre/Barker Street intersection, as a matter of urgency".

Richmond Valley Mayor Robert Mustow, on behalf of the council, has now written to Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis, Page MP Kevin Hogan and Regional Transport and Roads Minister Paul Toole.

In his letter, he said there had been 11 reported crashes in the area in the past five years.

Other minor crashes may not have been officially reported.

"Also of major concern is the proximity of a pedestrian crossing immediately south of the Barker Street intersection, which can be hazardous for foot traffic due to being adjacent to the intersection," Cr Mustow wrote.

"Council has requested the former RMS, and now TfNSW, to address these three intersections in the past, however we have not been able to advance any commitment from the state road agency.

"Centre Street is a major freight route where the Bruxner Highway and the Summerland Way converge and become one for a stretch of 1445m through Casino, with the section of road containing three intersections along a 500m stretch adjacent to the Casino CBD.

"It carries A and B double freight vehicles.

"Associated with the risk of the two uncontrolled intersections, and the pedestrian crossing, is the congestion of traffic at peak times, with all local school buses using the intersections to gain access to schools which are located in the immediate proximity.

"The delays to through traffic, as well as local traffic, is substantial at these times.

Also adding to the traffic issues, are the locations of two major fast food outlets within this 500m section.

"We again request that these intersections be considered for roundabout and pedestrian upgrades to reduce the hazards for our community."