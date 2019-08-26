3 incredible teachers on the Northern Rivers

Who are the best teachers on the Northern Rivers?

Who are the best teachers on the Northern Rivers? karandaev

WHO are the best teachers on the Northern Rivers?

We have some amazing educators at our local primary and high schools, people who go above and beyond the call of duty to make sure the next generation is prepared for the future.

Is there a teacher at your school who is making a difference?

We're looking for those special teachers -- the ones loved by students, colleagues and families.

Let us know by emailing your nominations to news@northernstar.com.au.

We've had some nominations already:

Koby Argall nominated Jasmin Stuart from Kyogle Public School.

"She has made my daughter's first year of primary school the absolute best ever,” Koby wrote on The Northern Star's Facebook page.

"She makes learning fun and exciting for the kids and has helped ignite my daughter's love of learning.

"It's beautiful to see her enthusiasm when she gets home from school every day and tells me all the amazing things Mrs Stuart did with them today.”

Kerry Harper nominated Veronica Parker from Casino High School.

"She taught me English in high school Year 12 and I struggled,” Kerry wrote.

"Every week she would set me a writing task and on Friday I would hand it in.

"On Monday she would catch me before school handing it back with feedback and set me a new task according to my writing.

"She is the reason I'm now a principal.

"A few years ago I was so pleased to find her at Casino High.

"She supports Year 11-12 students in Library's student learning centre.

"She supported my eldest son to receive excellent marks in Years 11 and 12.

"She has made a huge difference to lots of students.”

Lila E Notnes nominated Kim Wheatland from Alstonville Public School.

"My seven-year-old granddaughter whom has been diagnosed with many special needs would not have come as far as she has if it was not for this kind caring loving teacher,” she wrote.

"The whole class is a delight which shows Miss Wheetlan has built such a great structure for these children she goes above and beyond and should be recognised for this.”