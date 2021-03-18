Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

PHOTOS: 3 B-doubles, ute crash on M1 cause heavy traffic

Alison Paterson
18th Mar 2021 7:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services have converged on the M1 at Clothiers Creek after a crash which involved three B-doubles and utility in the early hours of March 18, 2021.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Matt Keogh said it was "very fortunate that no-one was injured."

Speaking from the scene of the incident, Inspector Keogh said the incident, which occurred around 5am on Thursday, appeared to have been caused by one B-double losing a tyre on the M1.

"At 5am on Thursday a northbound B-double broke down near Clothiers Creek on the M1 after it lost a tyre," he said.

"The a second B-double ran over the tyre and became disabled.

"A third B-double then impacted the driver's side with a utility with was parked and very fortunately, unattended on the northbound side of the road.

"The third B-double than left the roadway and has ended up in a canal on the western side of the northbound lane of the M1."

Emergency services have converged on the M1 at Clothiers Creek after a crash which involved three B-doubles and utility in the early hours of March 18, 2021.
Emergency services have converged on the M1 at Clothiers Creek after a crash which involved three B-doubles and utility in the early hours of March 18, 2021. NSW Police

Inspector Keogh said no-one had been injured.

"However, one lane of the M1 northbound is closed while we try to remove the two broken down B-doubles and recover the third from the canal," he said.

"It is expected this lane closure will be in place for most of the day so we advise drivers to avoid the area and to slow down in these conditions."

 Kingscliff and Tweed Heads firefighters were also in attendance at the incident,

More to come.

highway crash m1 crash northern rivers crash police
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Cocaine supply accused trio further delayed in court

        Premium Content Cocaine supply accused trio further delayed in court

        News The Northern Coast trio each face multiple cocaine supply charges.

        16 ideas that could reinvent the neglected Ballina Hotel

        Premium Content 16 ideas that could reinvent the neglected Ballina Hotel

        News If there’s one thing we can agree on, it’s that it's going to waste

        50 potholes in 10m: Is this Lismore’s worst street?

        Premium Content 50 potholes in 10m: Is this Lismore’s worst street?

        News Rainy weather has caused an explosion of potholes. VIDEO, PHOTOS.

        Sentencing over fatal hit and run delayed after legal error

        Premium Content Sentencing over fatal hit and run delayed after legal error

        News British man tried to board a one-way flight to the United Kingdom hours after the...