Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A road at Leeville has been closed due to a 2m sinkhole developing after recent heavy rain.
A road at Leeville has been closed due to a 2m sinkhole developing after recent heavy rain.
News

2m sinkhole near Casino is a ‘significant hazard’

Rebecca Lollback
10th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A sinkhole has developed near a bridge at Leeville, south of Casino, after recent heavy rain lashed the region.

Richmond Valley Council has closed Broadheads Road between Mongogarie Road and Skaines Road, due to the 2m sinkhole.

“The sinkhole has undermined the road and is a significant hazard,” the council said.

“This is a timely reminder for motorists to take extreme caution on the valley’s roads due to recent wet weather, which continues to impact the road network.”

It’s not the only road on the Northern Rivers which was badly damaged by the recent weather.

On Friday, Lismore City Council announced it had closed Gungas Road near the entrance to Black Sheep Farm following a preliminary damage assessment.

Council advised residents that the road will remain closed until repair works can be undertaken as it currently presents a significant hazard to motorists.

The road damage was exacerbated by water flowing over the road at high velocity in recent days.

Council strongly recommended that motorists do not attempt to drive on the northern end of

Council will communicate with affected residents next week to keep them advised of progress.

To keep up to date with road closures, visit the MyRoadInfo website.

lismore city council northern rivers community northern rivers weather richmond valley council sinkhole
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Three new virus cases in NSW

    Three new virus cases in NSW
    • 10th Jan 2021 11:48 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘DRAMATIC SCENE’: Rescue chopper called to serious crash

        Premium Content ‘DRAMATIC SCENE’: Rescue chopper called to serious crash

        News One patient was stabilised at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment.

        Shop-top housing proposed for exclusive beachfront street

        Premium Content Shop-top housing proposed for exclusive beachfront street

        Property $3.2 million worth of works are proposed for the property.

        Fast-tracking of COVID jab could hit brick wall in Mullum

        Premium Content Fast-tracking of COVID jab could hit brick wall in Mullum

        News OPINION: Battle lines are already being drawn over COVID vaccine

        Buzz in the CBD as Lismore inks in new tattoo studio

        Premium Content Buzz in the CBD as Lismore inks in new tattoo studio

        Business Plenty of body art will be coming out of Halls of Amenti Tattoo