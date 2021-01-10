2m sinkhole near Casino is a ‘significant hazard’

A road at Leeville has been closed due to a 2m sinkhole developing after recent heavy rain.

A sinkhole has developed near a bridge at Leeville, south of Casino, after recent heavy rain lashed the region.

Richmond Valley Council has closed Broadheads Road between Mongogarie Road and Skaines Road, due to the 2m sinkhole.

“The sinkhole has undermined the road and is a significant hazard,” the council said.

“This is a timely reminder for motorists to take extreme caution on the valley’s roads due to recent wet weather, which continues to impact the road network.”

It’s not the only road on the Northern Rivers which was badly damaged by the recent weather.

On Friday, Lismore City Council announced it had closed Gungas Road near the entrance to Black Sheep Farm following a preliminary damage assessment.

Council advised residents that the road will remain closed until repair works can be undertaken as it currently presents a significant hazard to motorists.

The road damage was exacerbated by water flowing over the road at high velocity in recent days.

Council strongly recommended that motorists do not attempt to drive on the northern end of

Council will communicate with affected residents next week to keep them advised of progress.

To keep up to date with road closures, visit the MyRoadInfo website.