An artist's impression of the affordable housing units proposed for Centre St, Casino.
An artist's impression of the affordable housing units proposed for Centre St, Casino.
News

$2M project could put dent in Casino’s 10-year housing wait

Rebecca Lollback
12th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
There are more than 140 people on the waiting list for social housing in Casino, but government data shows they could be waiting up to 10 years for a home to become available.

A new $2 million project for a block of vacant land in Centre St could make a difference.

Momentum Collective, a community organisation which specialises in creating safe and suitable housing, has lodged a development application for the site.

If approved, they would build eight units to be used for affordable housing.

The vacant block in Centre St, Casino.
The vacant block in Centre St, Casino.

“Their vision is to empower people through connected communities and help people get a roof, a job, live a better life and engage with the community,” documents lodged with Richmond Valley Council state.

“The project seeks to address the demand for access to housing with the current NSW

Government figures showing a five to 10 year wait for one bedroom accommodation and 10+ year wait for two bedroom accommodation within the Casino area.

“Eight units are proposed within a two storey-built form, with four units on the ground floor and four dwellings on the first floor.

“The project involves six two-bedroom units and two one-bedroom units.

“Each unit will contain an open plan kitchen / dining / living area, either one or two bedrooms, laundry and bathroom.

“Our clients are seeking to provide housing accommodation for those members of the community seeking to access affordable rental housing.”

The DA is on public exhibition until January 18.

For more information, visit the council’s website.

Lismore Northern Star

