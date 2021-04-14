Menu
Proposed cabins for 841 Fernleigh Rd, Brooklet.
Business

$2m farmstay retreat with cooking school planned for Northern Rivers

Tessa Flemming
Tessa Flemming
14th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
A unique farmstay nestled in the Ballina hinterland could soon expand in a whopping project worth more than $2 million.

An application for a new tourist facility and visitor accommodation spot at 841 Fernleigh Rd, Brooklet was lodged with Ballina Shire Council on April 9.

Applicants Bhadra Holdings announced the eight cabins will comprise of four two-bedroom cabins and four one-bedroom cabins.

Proposed cabins for 841 Fernleigh Rd, Brooklet.
Future plans, not included in the application, also included a recreational area.

The owners Perry and Greta Smith currently operate a farmstay and cooking school operation, Bhavana organic cooking school, on the grounds and boast “spectacular views and a perfect unique blend of country and coastal living”.

The inside plans for deluxe 841 Fernleigh Rd cabins.
The estimated cost of the new cabins is $2,235,000.

According to the application, each cabin will include “flush toilets, showers, kitchenettes and small laundry/ washer/dryer” supplied by roof water.

A gully runs in a south-north direction adjacent and to the north of the subject cabins but the application stated “flooding is not considered an issue due to the elevation of the site”.

