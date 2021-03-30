$2.9m proposal set to change the face of tiny village

A development application proposing a light industry development in the village of Federal has been placed on public exhibition.

The DA, proposing about $2.86m worth of works, was lodged with Byron Shire Council by planning firm Newton Denny Chapelle on February 26.

The applicant, DAVGAV Pty Ltd, has sought approval for the erection of three buildings to be used as "light industry premises" under the name Fed Sheds at 467 Federal Drive.

The DA has also proposed the demolition of an existing dwelling, earthworks to excavate the building footprint and parking area, stormwater management works, a driveway, removal of three Coco palm trees and landscaping.

According to the DA documents, the applicant is seeking the hours of operation to be between 7am and 6pm, seven days a week.

According to a report lodged with the development application, the applicant would, if the DA is approved, "develop the site to provide opportunities for start-up businesses within the village of Federal".

The "Fed Sheds" would "provide for a range of floor space options within its role as a business incubator", the document said.

"The creation of a village incubator provides increased employment opportunities for local residents of Federal and surrounds to commence a range of low scale businesses within a purpose-designed development," town planners for the applicant said in the report.

"Businesses identified at this very early stage through expressions of interest already received include various light industries such as fashion design, Japanese woodwork, bicycle workshop, furniture design, florist and digital media.

"The basis for the Fed Sheds is to appeal to local small scale creative industries."

They said the proposed development would "satisfy a legitimate need" in the community.

During pre-lodgement consultation, the council noted the adjacent School of Arts and Holy Trinity Anglican Church "have significant heritage values" and stressed "the development should seek to be sensitive to that in terms of street frontage" while mixed feelings came from community feedback at that time.

The proposal will remain on public exhibition until April 9.